The absence of Yeferson Soltedo is the highlight of the call.

The Venezuelan national team announced his list of summoned to face Peru. ‘La Vinotinto’ made official the 26 players who will be on the double date of the PlayoffsAmong the names, the experienced ones stand out Solomon Rondon and Thomas Rincon. The set of Leonardo Gonzalez will seek to get out of the bottom of the table in these two games against the ‘blanquirroja’ and Ecuador.

‘The Mechanical Beet’ announced the footballers through its Twitter account. The coach of the Venezuelan team knows how important these duels will be to be able to leave the last place in the table of the qualifying Qatar 2022. For this reason, he called his scorer again Solomon Rondon, who could not be in the triple day of October due to lack of permission from the Premier League.

PAYROLL OF CALLED

Archers: Joel Graterol, Rafael Romo and Wuilker Faríñez.

Defenders: Roberto Rosales; Ronald Hernández, Jefre Vargas, Yordan Osorio, Adrián Martínez, Christian Makoun, Nahuel Ferraresi, Daniel Carrillo and Oscar Gónzalez.

Frills: Tomás Rincón; Junior Moreno; Edson Castillo; Cristian Cásseres Jr .; José Martínez; Eduard Bello; Jefferson Savarino; Luis González and Darwin Machís.

Forwards: Jan Hurtado; Salomón Rondón; Brayan Hurtado; Eric Ramírez and Fernando Aristeguieta.

Venezuela will face Peru and Ecuador in this double day l Photo: Twitter

ABSENCES IN THE CALL

The footballer who was conspicuous by his absence was Yeferson Soteldo. The midfielder was included in the last payroll, however after the match against Brazil where he provided an assist, he did not play again. The Venezuelan Football Federation published that the Toronto FC player presented discomfort and that he could not be considered against Ecuador. Likewise, he could not reach the confrontation with ‘La Roja’. Everything indicates that it is an injury to the abdominal part.

Soteldo was not included in the list of summoned for the double date of November l Photo: Twitter



On the other hand, it is Adalberto Peñaranda. The player of UD Las Palmas suffered a fibrillar tear of the left femoral biceps in the match against the CD Lugo in the Anxo Carro. His club confirmed through a statement that the player will be out for between 6 and 8 weeks. The Venezuelan winger started in all three games last day.

HIS PRESENT IN THE QUALIFIES

Venezuela got the same points as the national team Ricardo Gareca in their last three matches for the South American Qualifiers. They started losing 3 to 1 against Brazil in local condition. Subsequently, it beat Ecuador 2 to 1 Machís and Beautiful in the Olympic stadium. Finally, he could not ‘scratch’ even a draw in the visit to Chile, where he was beaten 3-0.

The options for the plains country to attend the next World Cup event are very remote. Of the 12 games played so far, he has only been able to win 2, draw 1 and lose 9. This gives him a total of seven units in the table and is nine from the playoff zone. Leaving aside this double date, he has two away games against Argentina and Uruguay, in turn will receive Bolivia and Colombia.

FACT: The Venezuelan team is the team with the lowest goal average so far in the Playoffs, it has nine goals. Likewise, it is located in the first place in terms of goals received, its goalkeeper has suffered 22 times.

LAST MATCHES BY QUALIFIERS

Peru 1 – 0 Venezuela (2021)

Venezuela 2 – 2 Peru (2017)

Peru 2 – 2 Venezuela (2016)

Venezuela 3 – 2 Peru (2013)

Peru 2 – 1 Venezuela (2012)

KEEP READING

Peruvian team: Luis Advíncula and Carlos Zambrano arrived in Lima and went directly to La Videna

Peruvian national team: the referees for the matches against Bolivia and Venezuela for Qualifying Qatar 2022

Antonio García Pye and the preparation of the Peruvian National Team for matches against Bolivia and Venezuela for Qualifying