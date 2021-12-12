Due to the coronavirus pandemic this Christmas and New Years Parties and social events of all kinds are prohibited, including those that take place at homes and family parties , according to him Supreme Decree No. 179-2021-PCM published in the newspaper El Peruano.

The Saturday, December 25, 2021 and Saturday, January 1, 2022 It will be against the law to organize any type of event at the national level, in addition, it is emphasized that the curfew It will be from 1 in the morning until 4 in the morning.

“Make provision for the mandatory social immobilization of all people in their homes on Saturday, December 25, 2021 and Saturday, January 1, 2022, from 01:00 to 4:00, in the provinces of moderate alert level; all kinds of meetings and social events are prohibited, including those that take place in homes and family visits, at the four alert levels “, the Supreme Decree is indicated.

Thus, for the second consecutive year, the end of the year parties will be canceled due to the pandemic of the coronavirus, which again causes concern in the national territory, despite the great progress of the vaccination campaign, due to the appearance of the omicron variant that keeps the whole world in suspense.

VACCINATION CARD RESTRICTIONS

Through the same Supreme Decree, the Government formalized the obligation to present the vaccination card, either physical or virtual, against COVID-19 in closed spaces starting today, Friday, December 10.

This measure indicates that people over 18 years of age who wish to enter the premises where economic and worship activities are carried out must prove their complete vaccination against the coronavirus.

“As of December 10, 2021, at the four alert levels, those over 18 years of age who wish to enter the premises where the economic and worship activities are carried out in closed spaces (…) have You have to present your physical or virtual card that proves having completed, in Peru and / or abroad, your vaccination scheme against covid-19″, Refers the standard.

CLOSED PLACES WHERE THE VACCINATION CARD WILL BE PRESENTED

The closed spaces where the presentation of the vaccination card will be required, as well as their maximum capacity percentages, are the following:

Moderate alert level:

-Shopping centers, shopping galleries, department stores, general stores and conglomerates: 80%

-Stores supplying basic necessities, supermarkets, markets, warehouses and pharmacies: 80%

-Restaurants and related, whose customer service area (lounge, bar and waiting room) total less than 200 square meters in internal areas: 80%

-Restaurants and related, whose customer service area (lounge, bar and waiting room) total equal to or more than 200 square meters in internal areas: 100%

-Casinos and slots: 50%

-Cinemas and performing arts: 80%

-Banks and other financial entities: 80%

-Temples and places of worship: 80%

-Libraries, museums, cultural centers and art galleries: 80%

-Activities of sports clubs and associations (sports with contact): 80%

-Activities of sports clubs and associations (non-contact sports): 80%

-Business and professional events: 80%

-Hairdresser and Barbershop: 60%

-Spa, Turkish baths, sauna, thermal baths: 60%

-Coliseos (vaccinated with 2 doses): 40%

-Gym: 60%

High alert level:

-Shopping malls, shopping galleries, department stores, general stores and conglomerates: 40%

-Stores supplying basic necessities, supermarkets, markets, warehouses and pharmacies: 50%

-Restaurants and related in internal areas: 50%

-Casinos and slots: 40%

-Cinemas and performing arts: 40%

-Banks and other financial entities: 60%

-Temples and places of worship: 40%

-Libraries, museums, cultural centers and art galleries: 50%

-Activities of sports clubs and associations (sports with contact): 50%

-Activities of sports clubs and associations (non-contact sports): 50%

-Business and professional events: 50%

-Hairdresser and Barbershop: 50%

-Spa, Turkish baths, sauna, thermal baths: 40%

-Coliseos: 0%

-Gym: 40%

Remember that in the face of a possible third wave of infections, it is recommended not to lower your guard and take care of your integrity.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE VACCINATION CARD

If you have not yet downloaded this document, you are still on time and you can do it in two ways:

– From the web:

Login to https://gis.minsa.gob.pe/CarneVacunacion/

Enter the DNI number, date of birth and date of issue.

Click on login

Click on the option ‘View QR code’ to access the vaccination certificate.

– From the application

Download the Vaccination Card application and play Store, valid only for Android mobiles.

Enter the DNI number, date of birth and date of issue

Check the details of your vaccine and generate your QR code

Shows the QR to enter closed establishments.

Both by web and by application you can print your vaccination certificate.

I CANNOT ACCESS THE CERTIFICATE

If you have the complete doses and after entering your data you cannot see your vaccination certificate, click on the option ‘Request COVID-19 Vaccine Registration ′ and follow the instructions.

Another option is to send the photo of your identity document and vaccination card to the mail support_aplicatives@minsa.gob.pe.

With the service ticket number that the page will provide you, check your request at WhatsApp 95285-5203 or by calling 01-3157540 option 1, Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 10:00 pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 : 00 am to 6:00 pm

CARD ISSUED ABROAD

Regarding the validity of vaccination cards issued in other countries, the Minsa points out that Peru respects and recognizes the card, certificate or any document issued by a foreign health authority that certifies the vaccination against covid-19 of any citizen abroad .

Minsa spokesmen specified the Andina agency that these documents will also be valid against the provisions that will enter into force in Peru as of December 10.

KEEP READING

Hildebrandt regretted that Pedro Castillo had not learned his lesson: “We have a president with a dubious reputation”

Vaccination card: Renovación Popular opposes restrictions and describes a measure as “discriminatory and unconstitutional”

Minsa: Vaccination card is not mandatory in hospitals, pharmacies, warehouses and public transport