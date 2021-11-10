File photograph in which the president of Peru, Pedro Castillo (i), along with his defense minister, Walter Ayala (r), was registered in Lima (Peru). EFE / Paolo Aguilar



Lima, Nov 9 (EFE) .- Peruvian Defense Minister Walter Ayala will remain in office, after making him available to President Pedro Castillo this Monday, while the opposition in Congress asked that he be questioned in the midst of a controversy over the dismissal of the heads of the Army and Air Force.

Ayala met with Castillo on Tuesday at the Government Palace in Lima, after which he told reporters that “until now” he is still in office and the president asked him to accompany him to the southern region of Ayacucho this Wednesday.

“So far I continue in the position. Yesterday I made my position available, if I am here now it is because I have a clear conscience,” he remarked.

The minister made that announcement on Monday, after local media reported that Castillo had asked him to resign after former Army Commander José Vizcarra assured that Ayala and the Secretary General of the Government Palace, Bruno Pacheco, asked him for the irregular promotion of two colonels.

This complaint opened a new controversy in the country, since Vizcarra and the general commander of the Air Force Jorge Chaparro were retired just three months after assuming their positions.

In this regard, Ayala said on Tuesday that the two former military chiefs “have sold smoke” and have “gotten into politics,” after which he considered that “there are people who foolishly give inputs for political groups to try to destabilize the government.”

“Before these general commanders entered, there were other general commanders, they were there for seven months. We took them out and put them in, and why didn’t anyone say anything?”

However, Congressman Jorge Montoya, from the far-right Renovación Popular party, reported that a motion has already been submitted to request that Ayala be questioned in this case.

“As we do not know if he is going to resign, or if his resignation will be accepted, the interpellation process is still in force, it has been presented and will enter the plenary session on Thursday. We have presented the document with more than 20 signatures from different banks,” he explained .

In addition to this possible interpellation, the minister was invited to appear this Friday before the Defense Commission of Congress, according to the right-wing congressman José Williams, who chairs that parliamentary working group.

This Tuesday it was also reported that the Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office asked the Prosecutor’s Office to open an investigation against Bruno Pacheco for the alleged commission of the crime against the public administration, in the form of influence peddling.

Following this request, the Office of the Special Prosecutor for Crimes of Corruption began collecting information to determine whether there is a crime in the case related to the Armed Forces.

In the midst of this controversy, President Castillo confirmed on Twitter his “unrestricted respect for the institutionality” of the Armed Forces, which he described as “guarantors of territorial integrity, the rule of law and constitutional order.”

“Let us continue working together for the good of the country. We have strengthened that today,” he concluded in his message, which he accompanied with photos of a meeting he held at the Government Palace with high-ranking officials of the Armed Forces and the National Police.