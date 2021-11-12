Peruvian team thrashed Bolivia and the memes could not be absent. (Photo: FPF)

The Peruvian team is still alive in the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers after thrashing Bolivia at the National Stadium in Lima. Those led by Ricardo Gareca they controlled the entire match and were in no rush in their dream of qualifying for the next World Cup.

The users of social networks could not help but explode with emotion when they saw that the ‘white and red’ scored more than one goal during the first 45 minutes of the game, so they used all their creativity to create funny memes.

One of the members of the Peruvian team who was the protagonist of these funny images was Gianluca Lapadula, who scored his first goal with the ‘bicolor’ in a qualifying process.

Also, netizens could not fail to mention Christian CuevaWell, despite criticism, the midfielder never disappoints Peruvian fans and makes good plays that end in a goal.

Likewise, Peruvians could not stop remembering the popular little fox ‘Run Run’, the little animal that was in everyone’s eye for being raised as if it were a dog and then causing problems for SERFOR to be captured. Check out the memes here.

The best memes of Peru vs. Bolivia after Peruvian triumph. (Photo: Twitter)

CHRISTIAN RAMOS TALKED ABOUT THE PARTY

The defender of the Peruvian team, Christian ramos, celebrated the national triumph and sent a message to the Bolivians, as he maintained that many of them spoke long before the meeting.

“We don’t talk much off the pitch, we prefer to talk on the pitch and that’s what happened. I felt that they talked a lot outside the field and we knew that, apart from there we had been picones from Bolivia and that’s why we left like this “, he pointed.

In addition, the national team is aware that Peru needed to win to continue with the dream of qualifying for the next World Cup.

“We had to get these three points like this, the annoyance was on the field and we made him feel it. Today you have to be happy but think about Venezuela later and get the three points”, He analyzed.

CHRISTIAN CUEVA’S GOAL AGAINST BOLIVIA

Peru scored 2-0 against Bolivia at the National Stadium in Lima on the 13th date of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. This with Peruvian midfielder goal Christian Cueva, who made a play of the ‘bicolor’ pure touch from the middle of the field. Tremendous start of the team led by Ricardo Gareca.

It happened at 31 ′ of the first part. The Peruvian team made a series of touches that ended on the feet of Miguel Trauco. The Saint-Étienne side of the French League raised his head, outlined for his left leg and put a precise cross to the heart of the rival area.

