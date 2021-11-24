MADRID, 24 (EUROPA PRESS)

The Callao Regional Committee for Citizen Security (Coresec) has unanimously approved requesting the Government of Peru to declare a state of emergency in the province in order to reduce and deal with insecurity.

This decision – approved by the 16 members of the committee – has been taken after analyzing the crime figures and highlighting the difficulty with which the National Police of Peru (PNP) can deal with crime, the Government has reported regional.

During his speech, the Governor of Callao, Dante Mandriotti, pointed to the scarce logistical resources and the lack of troops available to the Police, for which he considers it necessary to apply this emergency measure.

“It must be arranged that the Callao Police region receives support from other PNP units, the provision of fuel, larger vehicles, light vehicles and motorcycles is increased; and the support of the Armed Forces is also expanded,” said Mandriotti.

For his part, the head of the police entity, Iván Lizzetti, has regretted that the province currently has 3,224 police personnel, a thousand less than in 2020 and that the Emergency Squad has only a dozen operational vehicles for the fight crime.

Thus, Coresec has also asked the Ministry of the Interior that the regional government can acquire 131 vehicles –71 motorcycles and 60 vans – to support the Police in patrolling tasks, at the same time that they have requested investment for security elements .

“The Ministry of Economy has in its hands to give us the possibility of investing in more than 300 security cameras and 8 monitoring centers,” said the technical manager of Coresec, José Sosa.