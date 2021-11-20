Julio Velarde, president of the Central Reserve Bank of Peru (BCRP) announced that he is developing a CBDC in collaboration with other countries .

This measure seeks to combat the “instability and inflation in goods and services” of the crisis that the Latin American nation is going through.

Although today the trends within the crypto ecosystem are the bull market, the bear market and metaverses, there are hundreds of topics of interest. For much of last year and in the bear market in March, the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) was a recurring theme and Peru put them back on the agenda.

CBDCs are digital currencies issued by the central bank of a country and given the explosion of the crypto ecosystem, more and more countries are looking to develop one, and Peru is after its.

Peru announces development of a CBDC

Julio Velarde, president of the Central Reserve Bank of Peru (BCRP) announced that he is developing a CBDC in collaboration with other countries. This measure seeks to combat the “instability and inflation in goods and services” of the crisis that the Latin American nation is going through.

Velarde’s announcement was made during the CADE 2021 business conference. What countries do you work with? Peru received cooperation from two large Asian companies such as India and Singapore, others who have their plans well advanced.

“The payment system that we are going to have in eight to ten years in the world is going to be completely different from the current one”, recognized the president of the BCRP. While adding that the digital currency in his country “will open the paths to the future“.

BCRP warns about cryptocurrencies

Digital assets are not regulated in the country, although “more specific regulation will come later“Velarde said. Long ago the national government had warned its citizens about the dangers of operating with highly risky and doubtful digital assets.

On its outdated website, with a latest Bitcoin chart from 2018, the year of the first major crisis after its explosion at the end of 2017, the BCRP lists cryptocurrencies as “unregulated financial assets that do not have legal tender status or are backed by central banks“The position has changed beyond being unregistered.

Crypto trade grows in Peru

According to the media Bitcoinist, from June to July 2020 in Peru, transactions with cryptocurrencies experienced a growth of 18.3%, and in may of this year, in the wake of the uncertainty surrounding the presidential elections, the volume of operations had an increase of around 24.36%.

The people of the Latin American country fear that the Pedro Castillo government will take measures similar to those carried out by Argentina or Venezuela, for example, and that these could affect the local economy. The aforementioned territories suffer from high inflation and constant instability.

CBDC, a tool to seek economic stability?

One of the financial institutions that back CBDCs is the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), which believes that it is important for everyone to fold in the “pursuit of monetary and financial stability.” As they recognized, they have “six proofs of concept” and are working with more projects.

The French economist, Benoît Cœuré, director of the BIS Innovation Hub, expressed that a stable currency by governments guarantees “security, purpose, liquidity and integrity”, qualities that certain cryptocurrencies already deliver.

Cœuré acknowledged that this openness on the part of the Central Banks will not discourage the crypto ecosystem, but will serve as competition. “Global stablecoins, DeFi platforms and big tech companies will challenge banks’ models independently,” he added.

It might interest you: