Classes in schools and public and private schools were suspended in 2020 due to the health emergency and quarantine in the face of the covid-19 pandemic.

In urban areas it will be up to four hours a day and in rural areas full time.

“It is not negotiable that parents have to send their children to school. The return is not voluntary but in compliance with the right to education,” said Palomino. “Just as we have to ensure the health of students, we also have to ensure the right to education,” he added.

The government expects to start vaccinating 3.7 million children between the ages of 5 and 11 next January, prior to returning to school.

The Andean country, with 33 million inhabitants, has the highest death rate from the pandemic in the world: 6,122 per million inhabitants.

Since March 2020, Peru accumulates more than two million cases of covid-19 and more than 202,000 deaths.