LIMA (AP) – The Peruvian prosecutor’s office found $ 20,000 in a bathroom in the presidential palace that belonged to the former secretary of President Pedro Castillo during a corruption investigation.

The diligence at the presidential palace was carried out on Friday hours after Bruno Pacheco resigned from office amid a growing scandal that has even sparked a request for the presidential impeachment by opposition lawmakers.

The Associated Press confirmed the accuracy of the discovery report on Wednesday. Anti-corruption prosecutors wrote that Pacheco indicated that the money found was “a product of his savings and his salary” as secretary general of the presidency.

This is the first time since Castillo came to power on July 28 that his closest environment has been hit hard by a corruption scandal in a country that has seen almost all of its presidents in the last 35 years convicted or investigated for this. crime.

The prosecution is investigating Pacheco for a case of alleged corruption due to “influence peddling.”

The investigation into the now former secretary, who used to frequently accompany the president in his official activities, began after a local media published a complaint accusing him of asking the head of the tax agency to help a debtor company.

He had previously been accused by the former army chief, who said that Pacheco was pressuring him to promote a couple of officers who did not have sufficient merit to the rank of general. In the end, the recommended military did not rise.

The money found in the bathroom that the former secretary used could add more investigations against him, including illicit enrichment and money laundering, according to experts.

President Castillo has not commented on the scandal, but during the morning, as usual on Wednesdays, he was meeting with his ministers in the presidential palace.

Meanwhile, the opposition continued trying to gather 26 votes among legislators to present a request for a presidential vacancy due to “moral incapacity.” But the road to impeachment is long. It would take another 52 votes for it to be admitted to parliamentary debate and then 87 votes to pass.