To show that making the gift has taken your time and that you have thought about the person who receives the gift, a good idea is make a personalized gift with initials of the person who receives the gift. In Zara Home in addition to sheets and towels you can customize tablecloths, napkins, linen bags and even, (our favorite) a makeup brush case.

In addition to the possibility of including initials in some of its accessories, at Zara Home you can also find very good options for making gifts. The most obvious thing is to think that you can find accessories related to decoration but we have looked for less obvious options such as technological accessories (headphones, turntables or speakers) and the most vintage ones, something in which the Galician firm is an expert. Applying the retro design to things as basic as a razor, or a comb turns the simplest accessory into an object of desire.

At home with Juana Pepa @madamejuanapepa

Personalized gifts from Zara Home





Our favorite is this set of brushes that comes in a makeup case with customization option. Includes 5 synthetic hair brushes made of mango wood, for shadow, base, highlighter and powder. The case is made of natural colored linen with space for each brush. They can be personalized with initials, choosing between two text fonts and two different embroidery colors 49.99 euros





Customizable cotton and linen protective cover (pack of 2) 19.99 euros





Customizable unisex organic terry cotton bathrobe. You can personalize it with a name, message or embroidered initials for 49.99 euros





Customizable linen or cotton napkins with your initials, choosing between two positions to place your text and six different embroidery colors from 3.99 euros

Tech gifts





Audio Technica wireless noise canceling headphones model ANC500BT for 99.99 euros





BOSK speaker by Röth & Myers, made of wood, with removable front mesh that includes 2 Woofers made of paper and wool fibers, and 2 Tweeters for 249 euros





Audio Technica manual belt drive turntable model AT-LPW40WN for 349.00 euros





Instant camera with a retro design and easy use, INSTAX MINI 40 FUJIFILM that prints the photos in mini size at the moment in color or black and white, depending on the chosen cartridge 89.99 euros





Amy Winehouse’s Back To Black vinyl record for 22.99 euros

Retro gifts





Shaving set consisting of a stainless steel shaving brush and razor with Gillete Mach3 blades from Acca Kappa for 199 euros.





Razor, also retro with a closed comb from the Mühle brand for 35.99 euros





A complete toiletry set. It includes a hairbrush made of beech wood with spikes specially designed to detangle the hair and avoid damaging its structure, a comb that is used for both straight and curly hair, the acetate toothbrush, the strong mint flavor toothpaste ( the kind of things you don’t expect to find at Zara Home) (suitable for vegans) and a toiletry bag so you can take it anywhere for 77.46 euros





Vintage agenda to release 2022 in the most retro way, with a daily view, one day per page 17.99 euros





A stationery set that includes a black palomino pencil, some steel scissors in collaboration with “TOOLS TO LIVEBY”, a notebook and a storage box for 41.96 euros

