Personality types according to Carl Jung

Gustav Jung’s theory of personality is one of the best known. Let’s see what your model is based on and how it is characterized.

In psychology there are different theories of personality. That is, models aimed at cataloging, classifying and describing the different types of human behavior. Each type is distinguished by traits and characteristics, in a way that delimits the profile of an individual. Today we are talking about Carl Gustav Jung’s personality types.

Although we sometimes think that it is a recent interest, in reality the description of the personality is something that for millennia has preoccupied man. For example, Hippocrates and Galen had both models oriented to this. Since Carl Jung’s personality types have been the most transcendent, today we describe what they are and their characteristics.

Carl Jung’s 8 Personality Types

Carl Jung’s model of personality types has its genesis in his book published in 1921 Psychological Types. It is by far one of the most influential models in psychology. Its postulates are felt, among other things, in the Myers-Briggs indicator and in the Keirsey temperament classifier.

In his theory, Jung classifies cognitive functions into two dichotomous pairs: rational functions (to judge) as it is to think and feel, and irrational functions (of perceiving) as are sensation and intuition.

Both, according to their writings, can be manifested in an introverted or extroverted way (called extroverted in his work). Based on this, the following classification emerges.

1. Thoughtful extrovert

Being a thoughtful extrovert can bring many advantages in professional leadership positions.

Reflective (or thinking) extroverts are those who focus exclusively on reason. They use logic to guide their ideas away from idealism or unsupported assumptions. They pay more attention to their reflections than to those of others, so in this respect they are individualistic.

This is something that they also express explicitly. They are very open to sharing their questions and answers, and are often associated with a leadership attitude. However, they are more interested in knowing things than presenting them. They can also be a bit stubborn, manipulative, and even tyrannical with those around them..

2. Thoughtful introvert

The reflective introverts (or thinkers) are characterized by guiding themselves through the paths of reason; but they do it without forming solid ties with society. They share with the previous ones their concern for the questions and answers and for supporting what they interpret; although this time they close on themselves.

Therefore, a reflective introvert has certain asocial traits (without becoming asocial), is perceived as someone strange and prefers to ramble alone. Like the previous case, they can be very stubborn, show little sensitivity towards others and be a bit authoritarian with their ideas (although without imposing them with such force).

3. Sentimental extrovert

Those who manifest an extroverted sentimental personality will have great skills to establish social relationships. They are very open to communication, they practice empathy, they are friendly, accommodating and they are not afraid to express their feelings according to the occasion.

This does not imply that they feel 100% comfortable in the herd, as they can sometimes shy away from it. They are sensitive to rejection and are not prone to reflection. He is a very malleable personality, one that we can even classify as conventional.

4. Sentimental introvert

They develop the same feelings as others, although they are not as docile when it comes to showing them. For example, they are very empathetic, friendly and communicative with those around them; although they are much less so in front of strangers.

They are not very spontaneous when expressing some feelings, such as attachment. In this way, they can keep some emotions without implying that it does not burn within them. They are often classified as lonely, melancholic, or indifferent.

5. Perceptive extrovert

This personality type is also called sensitive extrovert and is described as one interested in external phenomena. They are very practical, they assimilate the world as it is and are constantly interested in new life experiences.

It is for the latter that they enjoy everything related to pleasure, and they generally do it in the company of a group of people. They do not hesitate when trying a new life experience, and can even make decisions without thinking about it. They are usually very inspiring.

6. Perceptive introvert

A perceptive introvert sees beyond reality, a process that requires a deep process of reflection.

These people give added value to what they can assimilate through their senses, without this implying that they are processed for their reason or feelings. Many of these are dedicated to art or in any case to add experiences that give them satisfaction.

For them reality is the ideal, so they value it above all things. They can be nice people, but they can also get lost in a lonely attitude. They are modest and sometimes prefer silence, without this implying that they get lost in deep ideas or reasoning.

7. Intuitive extrovert

The last contrasting palette of Gustav Jung’s personality types is found in the intuitive ones. Intuitive extroverts are often labeled as adventurers or entrepreneurs. They tend to have many projects at the same time, and they keep adding new ones as the others finish.

They focus on the future and on ideas that can be realized in reality. They usually only think of themselves, so achieving goals does not always have a positive impact on others. Nor do they stop to savor their accomplishments; instead they go for a new one on their list.

8. Intuitive introvert

They are not concerned with the present, but their ideas, thoughts and reflections are always pointing to the future. They can be very dreamy, idealistic, and imaginative, and they do so independently of others. This leads them to be a bit impulsive, all in order to specify what is invading their mind right now.

If we take into account the Myers-Briggs indicator, in which 16 personalities are described, people with this personality correspond to the INFJ. Not everyone scores for this one, but a high percentage of them do.

According to his theory, each of the four functions (eight if we consider their counterpart) maintains a dominant trait. That is to say, is more developed and is the one that manifests itself explicitly. The other two are considered auxiliary and the third is the opposite of the first and is governed by the unconscious. For this reason it is sometimes called shadow function or indoor function.

Carl Gustav Jung’s personality types continue to have a great impact on society, even though it was formulated about 100 years ago. The personality It is still the object of study, so that models continue to emerge that expand or discuss the one presented today.

