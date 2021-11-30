This is what it feels like to go from a normal iPhone to an iPhone Max, there are pros and cons.

Wow! That’s the first thing that comes to mind when you see the screen size of an iPhone Max, whatever the model. I have been using “the small iPhone” my whole life, from the iPhone 6 or 7 with screens of only 4.7 inches to the most modern iPhone 11 or iPhone 12 with panels of 5.8 and 6.1 inches respectively, and for the first I have once been able to use a “large iPhone” as the primary device, and this has been my experience with it. iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Experience going from a “small iPhone” to a “big iPhone”

I have always been supporter of the most content iPhone models, I think they are more comfortable on a day-to-day basis. I don’t have big hands, and the convenience of using the iPhone with one hand in many situations has always made me go for the smaller models. So what is it like to live with an iPhone Max? It has its pros and cons, like everything.

After that first impression in which you see that big screen where you will be able to enjoy a lot of content, you immediately notice what you will have to pay in return: the weight. Glass and stainless steel are not exactly light materials, which is why the iPhone 13 Pro Max weighs, and it weighs a lot. Approximately 50 grams more than my previous iPhone 12 Pro. This is something that you should consider if you decide to take the leap, there are advantages, yes, but also disadvantages when opting for such a large iPhone.

One of my biggest fears was whether an iPhone this size was going to be uncomfortable to carry or use, and the truth is that it has not been so. It is possible that the first days you do notice that large size, but after a while you don’t even notice it.

Once you get used to it, just because you end up getting used to it at that large size and weight, practically everything is a plus. And if many think that the main advantage of the iPhone 13 Pro Max is its large screen, in my opinion, they are wrong. So that The iPhone 13 Pro Max is really worth it for the extraordinary battery life it offers.

With a demanding use testing games, the camera and taking the hours of use to the limit, up to 8 hours of screen on according to Apple data, the iPhone 13 Pro Max has never dropped below 30% Of battery. Something completely amazing that in the smallest iPhone we are not going to achieve in any way.

Why buy an iPhone Max

By battery. In my opinion it is the main advantage of opting for an iPhone Max. Yes, it is true that if you watch a lot of multimedia content, Series or movies or play games, the larger screen is also a plus, but to do all that, you need a large battery like the one they have.

iPhone 13 Pro Max: analysis and honest opinion

If you can afford it for price, and excessive weight is not something that bothers you, The most recommended iPhone is undoubtedly the Pro Max model. You will have a huge screen where you can enjoy a lot of content, and a practically inexhaustible battery with intensive use.

