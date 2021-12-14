Persona: Atlus announced a collection of 15 vinyls with more than 8 hours of music from the franchise

To celebrate 25 years of life of the Persona saga, Atlus presented in collaboration with iam8bit a collection of 15 vinyls with the music of the franchise.

Atlus celebrates the 25th anniversary of Person with a spectacular vinyl box that includes the complete soundtrack of the franchise.

The launch of the vinyls (separated in colors according to the delivery) will be carried out in collaboration with iam8bit with eight and a half hours of music “Recently remastered” according to the company. Each vinyl can be purchased separately, of course, but the complete box with all fifteen records, priced at $ 400, is irresistible. Its content in detail is:

Limited edition of 15 discs to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Persona series

Includes certificates of authenticity

Over 8.5 hours of remastered music from P1, 2 (Innocent Sin and Eternal Punishment), 3, 4 and 5

Colored vinyls with the theme of each Person

Elegant 25th Anniversary Case

Sticker sheets and postcards exclusive to each set

Music from the Atlus sound team

Album art by Drew Wise

The collector’s edition with the person vinyls also adds other exclusive objects of the edition such as stickers, postcards and illustrations of Drew Wise, which makes it a precious object for all fans of the franchise of Atlus.

Persona vinyl collection: 8.5 hours of music that runs through all the installments of the epic Atlus saga

“Rarely does a franchise embrace music with such care, and it’s because the Atlus sound team knows how useful good tunes can be to immerse you in fantasy. To celebrate Persona’s 25th anniversary, iam8bit and Atlus have collaborated to honor the sounds of the beloved series with a luxury box unlike any other: a monumental 15-disc collection dating back to the original 1996 game. “ says the company.

Each song has been painstakingly remastered for this vinyl release, bringing new life to all of your favorites. With a whopping 8.5 hours of music, it’s a true journey through genre and time, ranging from Persona 1’s memorable dungeon songs and P2’s head-bopping beats to hip-hop style. unique from Persona 3 and the familiar retro-pop from Persona 4, crescendoing with the famous acid jazz from Persona 5 ”.

For now, it was not confirmed when the sale of the vinyl collection will be available: on the official website of Person a “coming soon”.

