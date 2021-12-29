Sony has just released the list of video games they will get in January 2022 all those who are subscribed to PlayStation Plus and the truth is that Sony’s service will start the year in style with the titles that have been selected for the occasion.

There are exactly three games that will be available from January 4, including two in its version for PS5. But the best thing is that we go with our usual review of the new additions.

Free Games for PS5 and PS4 January 2022

In this cooperative sci-fi shooter, up to four players will be able to join forces to take on the role of a group of space dwarves armed to the teeth. The group will have the objective of touring procedurally generated caves to extract valuable minerals in environments that will be the most hostile.

The Codemasters franchise will allow us drive numerous off-roaders in exciting races that will take place along 70 routes in a dozen places in the world, having to cope with the weather conditions and the dangers on the road.

The Phantom Thieves return to the scene in the sequel to Persona 5, although this time with a change in the gameplay to bet on a more direct action with a touch of musou. The group of characters must put aside their summer vacation to find out the mystery that surrounds a distorted reality that has emerged from nowhere.