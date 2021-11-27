Rituals is one of those brands that is always a good gift idea. For this reason, with regard to Christmas gifts, we want to propose to take advantage of the Black Friday discounts to buy some basics that will help us surprise or, why not, to indulge ourselves because we are worth it.

Offers are active from today 26 to 28 with a 20% discount in selected products such as the 13 signings that we leave you below.

The Ritual of Sakura Body Cream: 18.50 euros 14.80 euros.

Eau de parfum Océan Infini, inspired by the fragrances of the island of Bali: 42.50 euros 34.00 euros.

The Ritual of Ayurveda Body Cream: 18.50 euros 14.80 euros.

Imperial Rose Home Spray Perfume with Rose Notes: 29.50 euros 23.60 euros.

The Ritual of Namaste Anti-Aging Day Cream: 34.90 euros 27.92 euros.

Shower Foam Flower, shower foam: 7.90 euros 6.32 euros.

Limited Edition Serendipity Body Cream: 19.50 euros 15.60 euros.

The Ritual of Jing Hand Mask: 9.90 euros 7.92 euros.

Precious Amber Hand Wash, hand soap from the Rich line from the Private Collection: 10.50 euros 8.40 euros.

The Ritual of Sakura Bath Foam: 13.90 euros 11.12 euros.

Body and hair mist from the Amsterdam Collection line: 18.50 euros 14.80 euros.

Skin Brightening Face Exfoliator, facial scrub: 12.90 euros 10.32 euros.

Travel Eau de Parfum from the Serendipity limited edition line: 14.50 euros 11.60 euros.

The Ritual of Karma Foaming Shower Gel: 8.50 euros 6.80 euros.

Sweet Jasmine Fragrance Sticks, aromatic sticks from the Private Collection: 44.50 euros 35.60 euros.

Photos | Rituals