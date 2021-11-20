It seems that we can finally travel almost normally and many of us are already thinking about the next getaway. The first will probably be in little more than a month: returning home for Christmas; And to do it comfortably (with all the essentials), it is a great idea to have a travel backpack.

That what it has the perfect size and lots of pockets for a weekend adventure. The classic (and viral) Kånken from Fjallraven or the Carhartt practices are some examples that we find on Amazon, these are our favorites:





The first option is this Kånken by Fjallraven Classic design, with the brand’s logo and leather handles. An option in camel color that will combine absolutely with everything and a capacity of 16 liters.

The rectangular silhouette design has two pockets, one on the front and one with a large capacity, both with zip closure. A safe bet capable of withstanding the passage of time and trends that we can now buy cheaper thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday for 129.99 105.45 euros.

Fjallraven Kånken No. 2 Backpack, Unisex Adult





The brand Amazon Basics surprises us with this practical backpack that can double as a travel bag and that we can hang directly on the rolling suitcase (to carry your hands or back free at the airport).

It has a lot of pockets and compartments both on the outside and inside, it is also made with breathable fabric on the back. It is available on Amazon from 38.75 euros (the price may vary depending on the size and color we choose).

Amazon Basics Compact Travel Backpack, Purple, for Weekend Trips





The vintage style of this backpack does not detract one iota of functionality, on the contrary, this EverVanz could not be more complete. Have up to six compartments of different sizes to store everything (even our laptop). In addition, with a large capacity, it is made of cotton canvas resistant to the passage of time and all our adventures.

We find it in several colors to choose from, although our favorite is this one in brown for 41.99 euros (the price may vary depending on the tone we choose)

EverVanz Canvas Laptop Backpack, Large Suitcase for School, Travel or Hiking





This Carhartt It has an aesthetic very similar to some of the previous ones, but a characteristic that makes it very special: it is capable of transforming a bag, a tote bag to be more specific. This does not mean that it has a good number of pockets, both inside and outside.

In addition, it is made of a water resistant fabric capable of resisting stains. We find it in two colors available from 89.09 euros (the price may vary depending on our choice).

Carhartt Women’s Hybrid Legacy Convertible Backpack Bag, Black





Finally, in a combination of super retro canvas and leather, we have another EverVnaz proposal, this most practical travel backpack. And it is capable of increasing its size several centimeters and gaining a lot of capacity simply by unrolling the upper part.

In addition, it has a fairly practical selection of pockets (for laptop, mobile or tablet) hidden in the back. The handles are height adjustable. We have it on Amazon from 43.99 euros, although the price may vary depending on the color we choose.

EverVanz Laptop Backpack, Women & Men Roll Up Water Resistant, Travel, Hiking Backpack, Lightweight Casual Backpack, Stylish School Bag

