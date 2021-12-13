Last week we reported the news of how Vishal Garg, CEO of fintech Better.com, laid off 900 employees in one minute via Zoom. Without they could almost assimilate it, the CEO killed 15% of his workforce, citing productivity problems between layoffs.

Whether or not there were reasons, the few scruples of the CEO remained evidence, and even a certain lack of empathy and humanity with 900 people who you put out of work a few days before Christmas and the end of such a difficult year for many people. The news and video of the layoffs became so viral that Garg tried to justify himself and later apologized. Afternoon: all that has not been enough, and it has unleashed a great storm within the company.

Executives who resign and a CEO who is going to rest for a while

The first big reaction from Better.com was the resignation of three managers last week. It is not known whether internally it was debated how the layoffs should be carried out ahead of time, but clearly the media mess that has been generated around the company has not settled well.

After this, it has been learned through an internal email that Vice has accessed that Vishal Garg has decided to take a break. It is not known if due to internal or investor pressure or to feel bad about what happened, but the decision seems firm.

Finally, Better.com management has commissioned an external company audit to analyze the company’s leadership and corporate culture. Do not forget that, During the call, the CEO himself is the first to say that he had already had to do something similar (and cried, which he did not want to repeat).

Enter your way of being with employees, a year ago he sent messages to the staff accusing them of being “terribly slow”, a lot of “silly dolphins that are going to be eaten by sharks. Stop right now because you are embarrassing me.”