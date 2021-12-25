There is a short list of requirements that have nothing to do with the potential of your terminal, that will depend directly on the game you intend to run. But before that you must meet certain requirements. To have the pleasure of playing the games of the Xbox Game Pass you must have only one Ultimate subscription , there is no other. This is priced at 12.99 euros per month , 3 euros less than the subscription for PC, so it is quite worth it depending on the advantages it offers.

With the Game Pass you can enjoy a catalog of more than 100 games where you can find authentic gems such as: the Halo saga or Gears of War, the popular Sea of ​​Thieves or other lesser-known works, but of great quality in the case of A Plague Tale: Innocence. However, even if you already have it, you may not be able to play from your Samsung phone .

The rest of the elements that you must fulfill are to have at your disposal a Xbox controller with Bluetooth or another equally compatible with the device and that your phone has an Android version 6.0 or higher. In short, if you have the Ultimate subscription, you can almost certainly use the application. It is also advisable to have 5G connection to enjoy a fluid connection without lag.

Best mobiles to play

If what you are looking for is to play at the highest possible quality, you should look for an option that has several high-level elements, such as a processor as powerful as possible, a battery that allows you to play long games without charging and a screen whose properties are ideal for making the most of any available delivery. This may increase the final cost of the product, but if you intend to access the games on the Microsoft platform, you will have to pay an average amount. Next, you have a list of the best mobiles with which to enjoy Xbox Game Pass. Remember that you can do it in practically any Samsung mobile, but for an optimal gaming experience these are ideal:

Galaxy A52s 5G

Galaxy A42 5G

Galaxy A32 5G

Galaxy A22

Galaxy A22 5G

Galaxy A03s

Galaxy M52 5G

Galaxy M32

Galaxy M22

Galaxy M12

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Galaxy S21 5G

Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Our recommendation

Among the above devices, the best option we consider in terms of value for money It is the Galaxy S20 FE 5G. For just over 600 euros You can get a terminal that will offer sublime performance thanks to its Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G processor. But it is not its only virtue, to play, the visual quality is pleasantly important. With its Super AMOLED screen and refresh rate of 120 Hz, you will be able to appreciate every detail while playing with extreme fluidity.