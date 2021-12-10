The water boots They are the perfect choice to keep our feet dry when the rain comes, but also (for several seasons), they are also a way to give our feet a roll. looks of winter.

We can play with different heights, adding socks or wool covers to add warmth and combine them with absolutely all our wardrobes (even with dresses or skirts). It is precisely in the latter that we are inspired to select These five ideal boots to show off your leg, while we protect ourselves from the rain:





Our first choice (and without a doubt one of the favorites) is this classic from Hunter, the Original Tall Classic in green. A bet that they have taken from icons like Lady Di to fashion muses like Kate Moss, so we never tire of recommending and desiring them in equal measure.

We can combine them with mini skirts or midi dresses, they will fit perfectly with any of them, especially if we add high wool socks to the equation. We can find them on offer today from 150 85.99 euros.

HUNTER Original Tall Classic, Unisex Adult Wellies





What we like the most about these Tom Tailor is that it combines the practicality of wellies with the timelessness of ankle boots chealesa, perfect to combine with minidresses. In addition, it includes a very warm sock effect in the equation (something to keep in mind whenever we talk about wellies, since their waterproof material is sometimes cold).

We find them on Amazon available in several colors to choose from, from a practical black to an elegant burgundy, from 42.92 euros (the price may vary depending on the size).

TOM TAILOR 2194101, Women’s Rain Boots





Black is always a hit, especially at this time of year. It is very easy to combine with other garments and also works very well when it comes to daring with more baroque trends. This is the case of these black wellies with padded design, an option that in another more daring tone might be excessive but that fits perfectly in this case.

We can wear them with knitted midi dresses in gray tones or with mini pinafore dresses for an even more preppy look. We find them in Amazo from 40.99 euros.

AONEGOLD Wellington Boots Women High Waterproof Rain Boots Rubber Wellington Boots Autumn and Winter





Also in black we have this bequestrian-inspired tall shank of water. A design with an elegant silhouette – they almost don’t look like rain boots – and matte finishes. We can wear them not only with all kinds of dresses (including midi length ones), but also with leggings for a total riding look very preppy.

The buckles give it a more elegant and original touch if possible, which does not detract from its simplicity at all. We can find them on Amazon for only 39.99 euros (the price may vary depending on our size).

gracosy Women’s High Tube Rain Boots Classic Metal Buttons High Tube Rubber Shoes Garden Shoes Simple Fashion Waterproof Non-slip Outdoor Garden





Other water ankle boots that sneak into this selection and that give a twist to the classic – betting on the chelsea silhouette – are these Gioseppo. A design that to stand out even more from the casual style, typical of this type of boots, adds a heel to the equation (an ideal touch to stylize the silhouette, especially if we wear dresses).

In a practical black color, these Slouch only slightly break the aesthetic with a touch of brown and gold provided by the buckle. We can find them on Amazon from only 31.44 euros (although the price may vary depending on our size).

GIOSEPPO 40840, Women’s Slouch Boots





Other featured purchases on Amazon

Without leaving Amazon and in a different category of products, we record three quite interesting purchases among the favorites on the web:

The best-selling oil-free fryer: Aigostar Hayden Pro with 1500W of power, to prepare fried foods and other dishes in a healthy way by 64.99 59.99 euros.

Aigostar Hayden Pro 1500W Oil-Free Air Fryer, Removable Non-Stick Basket, Timer, Auto Shut Off. BPA free. Exclusive design.

The most recommended super-automatic coffee machine: De’longhi Magnifica S with 15 bars of pressure to drink freshly ground coffee at home like a pro for 302.90 euros.

De’longhi Magnifica S – Super Automatic Coffee Maker with 15 Pressure Bars, Coffee Maker for Espresso and Cappuccino, 13 Adjustable Programs, …

The Amazon Advent Calendar: So complete that this year it includes everything from a hair straightener to a Foreo facial cleanser for 69.95 52.49 euros.

You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Jared Shopping in our channel Telegram or in our profiles Instagram, Facebook and the magazine Flipboard.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | @hunterboots, Amazon.