Last September, Carolina Herrera celebrated her 40th birthday with a Spring-Summer 2022 show full of spectacular red carpet dresses. Now it is the turn of the Pre-Fall 2021 collection, where we can appreciate impressive pieces of minimalist lines combined with romantic options, all made by hand in the study of the house.





The Creative Director Wes gordon comments that: The dancers’ own wardrobe – the ethereal mille-feuille ballet tulle, the cool black and white of Fosse, the colors of Martha Graham, and of course the bright and radical Flappers to Cher – is all too evident in this collection. I have created pieces for our spectacular women to truly live their lives. Clothes to fall in love with this transcendent and specific moment. Clothes to love and, above all, that make them want to dance.





Inspired by the beauty and power of dance, the collection includes stylish looks by day and wonderful creations by night, wanting to be worn at parties and red carpets with more glamor. Tulles, sequins, asymmetries, long lines, metallic fabrics … the collection is pure marvel.













































































































Photos | Carolina Herrera