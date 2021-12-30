DeTodoCorazón.mx.-Thanks to the intervention of a highly specialized multidisciplinary team of the Regional General Hospital (HGR) No. 1 of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) in Culiacán, Sinaloa, the technique known as Percutaneous Aortic Prosthesis Implantation or TAVI (for its acronym in English), informed the doctor Jose Luis Triano Doroteo.

The interventional cardiologist attached to the hospital pointed out that this procedure, which is performed in Third Level of Care hospital units, is minimally invasive and favors the rapid recovery of patients who previously only had the option of undergoing open heart surgeries.

“Patients who previously required this type of implant could only be offered the solution of open heart surgery. We are talking about patients aged 70, 80 or more, in whom surgery was very high risk. This procedure is abysmally different, since the valve is placed through a puncture and a catheter, we reach the heart and immediately that valve begins to function”, Commented Triano Doroteo.

With this procedure, the doctor explained, hospital stay times are greatly reduced, since being minimally invasive, the patient is only allowed a period of 24 hours to monitor possible arrhythmias in intensive therapy after the intervention, and after surgery. This, if warranted, can be registered.

The interventional cardiologist pointed out that previously, with open heart surgeries, a patient could last from 24 hours to a week in intensive care, and up to two weeks in a hospital bed, so the new technique is very beneficial both for the recovery of the patient as well as for the operation of the hospital, by being able to discharge the intervened person in a more agile way.

“This type of intervention is generally performed in high specialty hospitals, in large hospital centers, and being able to do it here at HGR No. 1 of the IMSS in Culiacán makes us very excited, it is a great pride to be doing this type of procedure“, he pointed.

The specialist doctor mentioned that to perform this procedure a hemodynamic room is required and thanks to the fact that HGR No. 1 has had this infrastructure for three years, this and other highly specialized techniques can be performed.

Finally, Triano Doroteo indicated that a whole multidisciplinary team is involved in the intervention, made up of an interventional cardiologist, an anesthesiologist, a cardiovascular surgeon, a clinical cardiologist, an echocardiographer, nursing staff and radiological technicians, among other human elements.

DZ