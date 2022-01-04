Pepsi has created an ingenious advertising where it uses the identity of its main competition to promote itself, Coca-Cola, causing a difference of opinions on social networks.

Today there is a high variety of companies that are dedicated to selling beverages around the world, where some manage to remain better in the mind of the consumer due to their products and marketing strategies, creating a certain type of competition between them. According to the graph of Statista where it shows the main beverage companies worldwide based on their turnover during 2020, Anheuser-Busch InBev is in first place with 46,881 million dollars, Nestlé SA in second with 43,881 million, The Coca-Cola Co. third with 33,041 million, PepsiCo Inc. with 32,567 million and Heineken with 23,663 million dollars, among others.

Although each of these companies has achieved its effective global positioning, the presence of two brands that are on a par is notorious, which have dominated the sweet and carbonated beverage industry for some decades now, Coke Y Pepsi.

These two brands are constantly innovating in different sectors in order to expand their name through the development of products and strategic alliances outside the beverage market; However, their star products made from cola have been the main subject of a constant rivalry from which they have not been able to get rid of since their appearance.

The official Pepsi account and other users on social networks have shared the creative advertising of the brand, which alludes (directly and indirectly) to the image that represents Coca-Cola, through some advertisements on the streets.

Among them, we can find a poster of advertising of Pepsi that indicates some of his words with white color that show the mark “Coke“, While telling users that they should” stop doing business as usual and try a new tradition “with Pepsi.

What if this Christmas you try something different? 👀 pic.twitter.com/cCfWKp0ogF – Pepsi MAX Spain (@PepsiMAX_Es) December 20, 2021

Similarly, another of these posters of advertising located on the streets refer to the identity of Coke with his well-known character from “Santa Claus“, Mentioning that it is” his way of saying of the competition that the kings “are Pepsi.

I need coca cola to answer this and fill the street with advertising bardendo https://t.co/Tj688ZUqS1 – Hi, I’m joaco lopez (@Juakoooo) December 27, 2021

A third poster has used the words used in some of the Coca-Cola products to promote this campaign, such as “Zero”, “Light” and “Santa Claus” himself.

If to advertise you have to criticize your competition, it is because your product has nothing remarkable to offer. – Anibal Gonzalez (@ anibal72g) December 27, 2021

This ingenious advertising by the brand has caused a difference of opinions on social networks, where some applaud the creativity of the brand, while others mention that it is a type of “dirty game” since they directly mention the company; However, something that makes it clear, the competition of these two brands have been coming for years with various similar strategies, a fact that has been applauded by users on numerous occasions.

This competition of advertising between Pepsi and Coca-Cola It is an example of the opportunity that brands have when using the name or image of their competition in some way, at different levels of intensity. Whether through large advertisements or “simple” mentions on social media, users have shown that they like to see brands interact with each other, be it for better or for worse.

An example of this we had a few weeks ago, when the Xbox community manager recalled the old competitor consoles in a post, where he showed that PlayStation, Nintendo and Sega were of vital importance to millions of gamers around the world.

Similarly (and with a more unexpected result), PlayStation sought to advertise itself in a promotional post on Netflix about The Squid Game, a fact that did not work very well since the streaming brand compared it to Xbox (who also joined the conversation), achieving thousands of interactions.

Brands have an opportunity to carry out a advertising effective if they are shown interacting or making some kind of reference with the competence.

