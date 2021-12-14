Celebrating the brand’s historic connection to music, Pepsi announces its first foray into the NFT world with its Pepsi Mic Drop collection.

The collection will consist of a drop of 1893 NFT, the year in which the brand was born.

The NFTs will be free and will be released on the OpenSea platform.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are recognized as the items that will dominate the future and more and more major brands are deciding to venture into them. The last example is that of Pepsi, which announced the arrival of its collection Pepsi Mic Drop with unique items. This launch is very special for the soft drink brand.

Unlike artists, who sell their products (many of them exceed millions of dollars), Pepsi decided to deliver its NFTs for free on the Ethereum blockchain. The waiting list was opened from December 10 and with a very limited edition: just 1,893 items, number that matches the year of release.

Yup. We did that. Introducing Pepsi Mic Drop – our genesis #NFT collection. Details in the thread below 🧵 pic.twitter.com/JS9Qu51yGm – Pepsi (@pepsi) December 9, 2021

Union between Pepsi and music

The collection pays tribute to the historical connection that the brand has had with music, such as the unforgettable events called Pepsi Music. That’s why they launched An image of a microphone with variations of colors and accessories. Blue stands for classic Pepsi, silver for Diet Pepsi, red for Pepsi Wild Cherry, black for Pepsi Zero Sugar, for example.

Pepsi decided that some were rarer than others and possibly, in the future, these have significant value. It is worth clarifying that users only had to pay the transaction fees, since the NFTs were 100% free.

“Pepsi has always been a brand with a strong heritage in music and pop culture, so it’s fitting that we bring that legacy to the new world of NFT with a Mic Drop of epic proportions.“explained Todd Kaplan, who is the company’s Vice President of Marketing.

While adding:

“We created the Pepsi Mic Drop Collection for our fans, putting their interests and needs at the forefront by ensuring that NFTs are free and equitably presented as an inclusive and accessible opportunity for anyone to experience the exciting world of NFTs. This series of collectible microphones is not only inspired by our history, but also represents the scale and scope of how accessible we see this space going to become in the future.“.

Drop about to reach registered users

Having exhausted all the places on the waiting list, on Tuesday, the chosen ones will be able to mint one of the 1,843 Pepsi Mic Drop NFTs. The remaining 50, details of which are not known, will be delivered with next initiatives in the short term. Users of non-fungible tokens will be able to save or list them on the famous OpenSea platform, there will be no type of restriction in this regard.

Mic Drop NFTs mint at 12:30 pm EST on 12/14/21, be sure to check https://t.co/5s3znVsQzJ for information and our verified OpenSea Page https://t.co/RVX7XNcsBx 🙏🏻 – Pepsi (@pepsi) December 10, 2021

The Pepsi Mic Drop collection was designed and created by VaynerNFT, while it sought to protect the environment with a work with a net carbon footprint that is zero. The company is very committed in this regard.

Prior to this measure by Pepsi, Coca-Cola, its great rival, had already taken the first step by creating its own collection, which appeared in the Metaverse at the hands of Decentraland. That happened on July 30 to celebrate Friendship Day.

As reported by PepsiCo, the company has a presence in more than 200 countries and in 2020 had net income of more than $ 70 billion dollars. This does not mean profits only for Pepsi, the group also includes Lays, Gatorade, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream, among other important brands.

Pepsi dives deep into the non-expendable token industry and goes big with a beautiful collection.

