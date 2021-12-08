Nutritiva.mx .-The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) withholds products Peperami, Chaparrita and Barrilito for failing to comply with Official Mexican Standard (NOM) -051 for labeling, because they presented irregularities in labeling and packaging, location of stamps, nutritional declaration, ingredients and animated image, consequently, more than 112 thousand units of products were insured.

These products are marketed in national territory and violate the provisions of the Official Mexican Standard NOM-051-SCFI / SSA1-2010, on the general labeling specifications for food and non-alcoholic beverages, prepackaged and modification published in the Official Gazette of the Federation on March 27, 2020.

Therefore, the Sanitary Operation Commission (COS) of Cofepris, carried out a series of operations in which they assured 57 thousand 432 pieces of the Chaparrita drink, 18 thousand 432 pieces of the Barrilito drink and 36 thousand 980 pieces of the Peperami appetizer in its five presentations.

The first two products are manufactured by the soft drink company From the Heart of the Fruit, SA de CV These are Chaparritas, pasteurized non-carbonated soft drinks and Barrilitos, soft drinks in different flavors and presentations. Both beverages violate national regulation that requires warning stamps to be placed on the front of the product, that is, on the main display surface.

Additionally, the list of ingredients, nutritional declaration and warning stamps were located in the same space, when according to the General Health Law, they must be presented independently.

For their part, the insured products of the Peperami brand, manufactured by Qualtia Food Operations S. de RL de CV, presented irregularities in their packaging when including the animated image of the character “Peperami”, despite having a warning stamp on the product.

In case of detecting any product that does not comply with these specifications, such as including warning stamps on the back or sides of products, a health complaint is invited, for which the page gob.mx/cofepris is made available.

DZ