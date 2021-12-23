The price of electricity continues to beat historical highs day in and day out as well. The increase in its cost seems to have no end and is putting a large part of the population in serious trouble. Find us with headlines indicating that electricity has marked a new all-time high It is the daily bread, indeed, today he has done it again reaching the 383.87 euros per MWh.
The price of electricity continues to go through the roof this Thursday registering its second consecutive record marking a historical maximum with a cost of 383.87 euros per MWh. The increase in price in recent months in the electricity market is mainly explained by the high gas prices in the markets and carbon dioxide (CO2) emission rights. Some operators like Pepephone allow you to have it all: fiber, mobile and light. Pepeenergy is the electricity rate of the operator Pepephone that has three hourly light sections. After seeing how the situation has evolved and how it has translated into the invoice of Pepeenergy’s clients, the operator has decided to take measures that benefit its clients.
Pepeenergy pushes his shoulder with the rise of light
Due to the current situation regarding the increase in the price of electricity, Pepeenergy has decided to send a statement to its customers explaining the situation and giving the odd recommendation. Despite all the investment that is being made in renewable energies, the price of electricity in Europe is set by plants that burn gas to produce energy. The problem of rising prices of the light is that Europe hardly produces gas and you have to buy it from countries like Russia or Algeria. As he explains in his message to his clients “this is not a specific issue that affects only some consumers, but is a structural problem that affects the entire European Union. So the operator clarifies that “the rise in electricity does not imply a single cent more profit”, if applicable.
The electricity and telecommunications companies are companies and, like all companies, they live to earn money. But there are some with different approaches. Thanks @pepephone @pepeenergy pic.twitter.com/YSbf93SuP6
– David Dowi (@DowiDavid) December 3, 2021
Pepeenergy estimates that, although the price of electricity has multiplied by five, on the invoice of your customers is manifesting a 15-20% increase. For this reason he has decided to pitch in and during the month of December they will double the discount at Pepephone for being a Pepeenergy customer, which means going from a discount of 3 euros per customer to a 6-euro discount, that is, double. The operator himself acknowledges that this increase “The movie is not going to change much” but it indicates that it is the way to demonstrate to your clients that you are in this problem together.