The price of electricity continues to go through the roof this Thursday registering its second consecutive record marking a historical maximum with a cost of 383.87 euros per MWh. The increase in price in recent months in the electricity market is mainly explained by the high gas prices in the markets and carbon dioxide (CO2) emission rights. Some operators like Pepephone allow you to have it all: fiber, mobile and light. Pepeenergy is the electricity rate of the operator Pepephone that has three hourly light sections. After seeing how the situation has evolved and how it has translated into the invoice of Pepeenergy’s clients, the operator has decided to take measures that benefit its clients.

Pepeenergy pushes his shoulder with the rise of light

Due to the current situation regarding the increase in the price of electricity, Pepeenergy has decided to send a statement to its customers explaining the situation and giving the odd recommendation. Despite all the investment that is being made in renewable energies, the price of electricity in Europe is set by plants that burn gas to produce energy. The problem of rising prices of the light is that Europe hardly produces gas and you have to buy it from countries like Russia or Algeria. As he explains in his message to his clients “this is not a specific issue that affects only some consumers, but is a structural problem that affects the entire European Union. So the operator clarifies that “the rise in electricity does not imply a single cent more profit”, if applicable.