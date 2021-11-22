Last week we informed you that Pepephone it tripled the speed of its fiber for free for all clients who have contracted the 100 Mb and 23 GB fiber and mobile rate for 38.90 euros per month, as well as for new clients who want to contract it. This modality has already gone on to have a speed of 300 Mb. Now making a wink to number 42 and its link to science fiction, Pepephone’s Inimitable rate passes from 39GB to 42GB. They remain cumulative gigs and without any price increase in the rate.

42 gigs accumulative

According to Pepephone on his official blog, the number 42 has been a figure that has been closely linked to the history of science fiction. Figure of several conjectures that have contributed a enigmatic value over the years. Some theories claim that, in the original version of the Harry Potter book, it is the page where he discovers that he is a wizard. It is also the last figure in the sequence of the famous Lost series and the years that elapsed between the first and the last film in the Star Wars Saga.

Fate or chance? As they are passionate about science fiction at Pepephone, they wanted to make a nostalgic wink to all these adventures that have marked the lives of many people. That is why now the number 42 will not be just a science fiction number. From today the operator increases the gigabytes of its Inimitable rate from 39GB to 42GB accumulative with 600 Mb fiber speed.