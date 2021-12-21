Pepe Oriola has returned to the forefront of the world scene after becoming the first TCR South America champion. The Spanish rider has made good his bet to compete in the new competition and has won the title as the only European rider who has contested the championship full time. At the controls of one of the Honda Civic Type R of the Brazilian team W2 ProGP, the Barcelona man has managed to be crowned in the last event of the year at the Autodromo de Concepción del Uruguay. With a victory and a podium, Oriola has not only achieved the drivers’ title, but has also secured the team crown for his structure in a weekend in which Rodrigo Baptista has not been able to stand up to him.

Despite winning the first race of the weekend at the Autodromo Concepción in Uruguay, Pepe Oriola had to wait for the second race of the weekend to win the title. With Adalberto Baptista on pole for the inverted grid concept, the burden of proof was borne by Fabrizio Pezzini with his Lynk & Co 03 TCR. Although he was one of the last to land in the championship, the Argentine achieved victory in the last race, thus emulating the triumph he achieved at the Autodromo Óscar Cabalen, also in Argentina. What’s more, Pezzini removed the bad taste in his mouth from the previous race, in which he could not take the exit due to an incident of a mechanical nature.

Despite starting in backward positions, Pepe Oriola took second final position after beating Ernesto Bessone on the penultimate lap. An overtaking that came too late to be able to hunt down and overtake the leader, but which was more than enough for the Catalan. Oriola thus certified the title and became the first champion in the history of TCR South America in a race in which Dorian Mansilla finally occupied the third position. With these results, Pepe Oriola certified the title with a final booty of 278 points, for the 247 with which Rodrigo Baptista remained. For his part, Raphale Reis, Oriola’s teammate in W2 ProGP, was third with 236 units.