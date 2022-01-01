LaSalud.mx .- During these December holidays, people with a chronic degenerative disease such as diabetes and hypertension must maintain adequate control of the condition and take care of their diet to prevent health disorders.

In an interview, the clinical nutritionist assigned to the Nutrition and Metabolism Support Service of the Hospital Juárez de México, Yuritzi Luna Camacho, indicated that, during the end of the year festivities, people with chronic diseases should eat small portions of food, respect the established meal times and during dinner avoid consuming preparations that increase blood sugar levels, in addition to not interrupt drug treatment.

He clarified that binge eating should be avoided; that is, excessive food intake per occasion (breakfast, lunch or dinner), as they can lead to complications in your health.

He specified that, based on a structured plan according to nutritional assessment, weight and height, those living with these diseases can eat foods from the seven groups: milk and derivatives; vegetables; meat, fish and eggs; tubers and legumes; cereals, bread and pasta, as well as fats.

It is also necessary to avoid high consumption of salt, sodium and products that cause heaviness, heartburn and flatulence, such as carbonated drinks.

The recommended thing, after the festivities, is to cleanse the body by doing physical activity, hydration with simple drinking water and intake of vegetables.

DZ