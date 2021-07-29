One of the most serious public health problems facing Mexico is hepatitis C and that is why one of the goals set in the past is itsTo get an idea of ​​the impact of the problem, there are currently 600,000 people living with this infection, although it is estimated that the real figure could be much higher. The main drawback is that a large part of the patients are unaware of their condition because they do not go for regular medical check-ups.

However, to achieve the objective in Mexico there are free treatments for affected people. According to the Ministry of Health (SSa) the new antivirals allow the infection to heal in just three months.

Care for patients with HIV and hepatitis C

The foregoing is derived from the National Program for the Elimination of Hepatitis C, coordinated by the National Center for the Prevention and Control of HIV and AIDS (Censida), through which more than 1,200 people living with HIV and had infection for HCV have been able to receive treatment.

With a comprehensive vision of primary care focused on communities and people, the number of units that provide services to people without rights living with HIV and HCV at the national level has increased from 18 in 2019 to 137 in 2020.

Risk groups

Among the priority strategies that have been implemented for the elimination of hepatitis C are rapid tests of people who are in higher risk groups such as the following:

Health workers. Injecting drug users. People living with HIV. Persons deprived of liberty. People who received blood transfusions or organ transplants before 1994. Children of mothers with hepatitis C.

On World Hepatitis Day, which is commemorated every July 28, the SSa points out that health services also carry out awareness-raising tasks for people to better understand viral hepatitis and the diseases they cause.

About 20 percent of those living with the virus do not have clear risk factors, which is why it is necessary to take the test if they have liver disorders or belong to a community with a higher risk of infection.

In Mexico, liver diseases are among the leading causes of death in the population, highlighting infections associated with hepatitis B and C viruses. HCV is the one that generates the highest burden of disease and mortality worldwide and affects to about 71 million people. In Mexico it is estimated that at least five out of every thousand people live with HCV and most are unaware of it.