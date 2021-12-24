Stories of honesty in the CDMX transportation

In Mexico City, after an assault on the traveling van, Daniel found two envelopes with money and decided to look for their owners to return them because he realized that it was the Christmas bonus money.

Verenice Paredes was walking down the street and saw that a wallet with a lot of money was lying around. So she looked for the person to return the money and instead of accepting a payment for it, she asked the owner of the wallet, who did not realize that she lost it when getting off an Uber, to help her find a job. . The story went viral.

“Every time we see those notes in the media, we are left wanting there to be a double happy ending, and that the reward for the protagonist is equal to what he gave back. Being able to make that happen on a date like Christmas and after such a complex year makes us happy, ”said Ramiro Rodriguez Gamallo, from the GUT agency.