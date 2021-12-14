People require healthy work environments, the opportunity to be heard to provide solutions, express their ideas and improve their work.

Companies do not always give their collaborators the opportunity to be heard, there are situations that could have been prevented, but the initiatives to come from the operators were neglected or simply did not escalate.

In this new reality, the personal brand or personal branding, becomes more relevant, since the recruitment will focus on your digital footprint, values ​​and personal brand. It is important to attract and select suitable talent for each job position in companies, which must connect with organizational values, it is not enough to have a strong digital presence to be employable.

It is not enough to eliminate inappropriate information from the different platforms on social networks, rather it is about reflecting on our behavior and strengthening ourselves to be quality people. Unfortunately we see people who have a certain position of power, by mere nepotism or people who will be able to grow professionally, but in their personal life, there is no congruence. Many times we feel victims, but not responsible for our actions, what has led us to so much exposure? Perhaps our desire to attract attention, exposing our own private life. It shouldn’t be like that, we should be cautious in our actions so as not to regret it.

Strengthen organizational communication

Today more than ever, organizational communication is important in companies. In the “new normal”, we must apply various security measures to avoid contagion in companies, let us be cautious and assume our responsibility as citizens. Communicate with empathy and professionalism to your collaborators, it is not about numbers, but about people who must be guided responsibly in this healthy return and new normal.

Promote safety and hygiene at work:

Poor working conditions, lack of personal protective equipment, affect the performance of employees, customer service, corporate reputation of the company and of course in the finances of the company.

We need to respect and promote the work culture of our company, it is necessary that the work centers guarantee the work safety protocols.

Remember that health at work is everyone’s responsibility and we cannot require companies to take care of employees if they do not take care of themselves or respect rules.

In this new normal, we live different situations and we must quickly adapt to using personal protective equipment as a new outfit, we must also adopt new habits such as disinfecting our workplace, reinforcing safety and hygiene at work.

It is not enough to listen to the news, you have to verify the information so as not to be a victim of Fake News.

Our digital identity, fingerprint, social curriculum and personal brand are very important to our work and personal life, so we must be more cautious of our publications.

