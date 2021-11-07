A few hours ago the first details of Project Missouri were leaked; codename of one of the new titles that Xbox Game Studios has in hand. According to journalist Jeff Grubb, this new game will come from Obsidian Entertainment and will be a new indie mystery and thriller proposal, set in medieval Europe. But that is not all. Jez Corden, editor-in-chief of Windows Central, has given more hints of the project on the Xbox Two podcast. As he has told, this new title will be called Pentiment and will be inspired by Disco Elysium, offering a purely narrative mystery story without combat.

Pentiment would be the new Obsidian and would be inspired by Disco Elysium. These are its new details:

As Corden has commented, Pentiment will be the official name of the new Obsidian. Pentiment or Pentimento is defined as a correction or an alteration of a painting, which reflects the change of criteria of the artist. Some examples of these pentimentos can be found in Las Meninas or El jester Calabacillas, by Velázquez, or in Portrait of Giovanni Arnolfini and his wife, by Jan van Eyck. Pentiment can also be understood as “regret”, but at the moment it has not been revealed if the title will have a literal meaning in the game (that is, if the clues for the thriller will be found in frames) or if its meaning will be metaphorical.

Corden has also confirmed that Josh Sawyer, director of the game, would have been inspired by Disco Elysium to create this new project, from a narrative point of view. Given this inspiration and Corden defines Sawyer as “a master of the branching narrative,” it is clear that the narrative aspect will be Pentiment’s forte. The game will not have combat, but the decisions we make can have fatal consequences for the story. So maybe certain historical elements that marked the 15th century, like the Discoveries or The Inquisition, are present in the game.

We hope that Microsoft will soon reveal the details of Pentiment, because it looks very interesting.