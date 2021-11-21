Ever since I discovered Penhaligon’s for the first time, I recognize that, whenever people talk about a luxurious perfume, my mind always goes to this brand first. Therefore, when seeing the christmas collection for which they have bet this 2021, I could not help but share it with all of you since, not only does it have a packaging impressive, but it also collects some of the best scents you have to your credit.

penhaligons perfumes christmas 2021

The brand proposes us to enter a delicious world of sweet perfumes, a place where everything seems possible and where rivers of aromas flow, proposing to give us a gift quarter pound based on wonderful fragrances, very special, ideal to surprise at Christmas.

Thus, they propose to us Dolly mix for women with a sweet tooth with eclectic tastes, where the most refined noses will enjoy a great time with a selection of already iconic scents in 5 ml format. by The Favorite, Elisabethan Rose, Halfeti, Empressa and Luna which is priced at 46.00 euros.

There is also the men’s format with the same price, which I think is a tremendous gift option.

Penhaligon's DOLLY MIX female miniature set gift box

Penhaligon’s DOLLY MIX female miniature set gift box

penhaligons perfumes christmas 2021

There are also cases with powerful aromas such as Halfeti which includes perfume and a shower and hand gel with a price of 220 euros.

Eau de Parfum Halfeti Penhaligon's Gift Box

Eau de Parfum Halfeti Penhaligon’s Gift Box

penhaligons perfumes christmas 2021

But we also find varieties as interesting as this fascinating combination of the most famous Penhaligon’s perfumes in 2 ml containers. Ten sweet scents that are the ideal gift for anyone who wants to discover their new Christmas favorite. A continuous sugar rush: Lord George, Duchess Rose, Halfeti, Empressa, Luna, The Favorite, Blenheim Bouquet, Quercus, Endymion Concentre and Juniper Sling. Its price is 28.00 euros.

Read:  Penelope Cruz with Dior costumes in the movie 'Parallel Mothers'

penhaligons advent calendar

And, no, a Advent Calendar to put the icing on the cake to the great selection of gifts that the brand offers us, although it is exhausted online.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | @penhaligons_london