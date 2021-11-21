Ever since I discovered Penhaligon’s for the first time, I recognize that, whenever people talk about a luxurious perfume, my mind always goes to this brand first. Therefore, when seeing the christmas collection for which they have bet this 2021, I could not help but share it with all of you since, not only does it have a packaging impressive, but it also collects some of the best scents you have to your credit.





The brand proposes us to enter a delicious world of sweet perfumes, a place where everything seems possible and where rivers of aromas flow, proposing to give us a gift quarter pound based on wonderful fragrances, very special, ideal to surprise at Christmas.

Thus, they propose to us Dolly mix for women with a sweet tooth with eclectic tastes, where the most refined noses will enjoy a great time with a selection of already iconic scents in 5 ml format. by The Favorite, Elisabethan Rose, Halfeti, Empressa and Luna which is priced at 46.00 euros.

There is also the men’s format with the same price, which I think is a tremendous gift option.

Penhaligon’s DOLLY MIX female miniature set gift box





There are also cases with powerful aromas such as Halfeti which includes perfume and a shower and hand gel with a price of 220 euros.

Eau de Parfum Halfeti Penhaligon’s Gift Box





But we also find varieties as interesting as this fascinating combination of the most famous Penhaligon’s perfumes in 2 ml containers. Ten sweet scents that are the ideal gift for anyone who wants to discover their new Christmas favorite. A continuous sugar rush: Lord George, Duchess Rose, Halfeti, Empressa, Luna, The Favorite, Blenheim Bouquet, Quercus, Endymion Concentre and Juniper Sling. Its price is 28.00 euros.





And, no, a Advent Calendar to put the icing on the cake to the great selection of gifts that the brand offers us, although it is exhausted online.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | @penhaligons_london