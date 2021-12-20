It is not the best known and most important nature and wildlife photography contest (that position is surely held by the British Wildlife Photographer of the year) but the Dutch Nature Photographer of the Year 2021 gives us spectacular photographs of animals and natural landscapes. If above among the winners there are several Spaniards, all the more reason to show you the winning images of this year.

The contest has been running since 2016 and is organized by Nature Talks, creators of the photography festival of the same name that is held every year in the Netherlands. Like last year, the awards ceremony took place online last weekend (due to the pandemic, of course) and the winners of the up to 25,000 euros in prizes.

The main one, endowed with three thousand euros and the title of “Nature Photographer of the Year 2021“It was this time for the Norwegian Terje Kolaas, a photographer specialized in birds, for ‘Winter migration‘. A photo that shows the migration of pink-legged geese from an aerial perspective (and which was also awarded in the European Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2021 competition in the ‘Birds’ category).


‘Great crested grebe among buttercups’ by Ruben Pérez Novo, Highly Commended in the ‘Animal Portraits’ category of the NPOTY 2021 contest

Precisely this perspective is what caught the jury’s attention: “This photograph immediately caught our attention, in large part due to the novel perspective it offers: a view of the geese migration from the air.“An image that was possible thanks to the use of a drone but that raised a question for the jury: if the drone could have disturbed the birds … However,”It is clear from the body language of the birds and the presence of many relaxed geese on the ground that the subjects were not under stress.“.

This photo was chosen as the absolute winner of the twelve categories to contest (plus a special prize) between 20,061 photos received coming from more than 97 countries different (numbers that exceed last year). It is also exceeded, and by far, the Spanish participation.

If last year we had to settle for a second place and several mentions, this year we have Ruben Perez Novo as winner and runner-up in category ‘Other animals‘ Y Francisco Javier Murcia Requena as winner in ‘Man and Nature‘. In addition, we also have Juan Jesus González Ahumada as runner-up in category ‘Nature art‘ already Miquel Angel Artús Illana as runner-up in ‘Birds‘with the photo you have seen on the cover.

Npoty Photo Contest 2021 Inside A Sequoia Uge Fuertez Sanz Highly Commended C4 Plants And Fungi

‘Inside a sequoia’ by Uge Fuertes Sanz, Highly Commended in the ‘Plants and Fungi’ category of the NPOTY 2021 contest

Us, we congratulate all the winners (Especially the Spanish, of course) and, as always, we leave you with the winning photos of each section, not without reminding you that you can visit the contest website to see more striking images.

Nature Photographer of the Year 2021 Winners

Overall winner and ‘Birds’ category: Terje Kolaas (Norway) with ‘Winter migration’

Npoty Photo Contest 2021 Winter Migration Terje Kolaas Category Winner C1 Birds

Terje Kolaas / NPOTY 2021

Finalist: Miquel Angel Artús Illana (Spain) with ‘Fishing trip at sunrise’:

Npoty Photo Contest 2021 Fishing Trip At Sunrise Miquel Angel Artus Illana Runner Up C1 Birds

Miquel Angel Artús Illana / NPOTY 2021

Category ‘Mammals’

Winner: Josef Friedhuber (Austria) with ‘Silverbach Chimanuka’:

Npoty Photo Contest 2021 Silverbach Chimanuka Sepp Friedhuber Category Winner C2 Mammals

Silverbach Chimanuka / NPOTY 2021

Finalist: Aare Udras (Estonia) with ‘Young Wolf (Canis Lupus)’:

Npoty Photo Contest 2021 Young Wolf Canis Lupus Aare Udras Runner Up C2 Mammals

Aare Udras / NPOTY 2021

Category ‘Other animals’

Winner: Rubén Pérez Novo (Spain) with ‘Walking among fennels’:

Npoty Photo Contest 2021 Walking Among Fennels Ruben Perez Novo Category Winner C1 Other Animals

Rubén Pérez Novo / NPOTY 2021

Finalist: Rubén Pérez Novo (Spain) with ‘Slow but safe’:

Npoty Photo Contest 2021 Slow But Safe Ruben Perez Novo Runner Up C3 Other Animals

Rubén Pérez Novo / NPOTY 2021

Category ‘Plants and Fungi’

Winner: Rupert Kogler (Austria) with ‘Heat of Hoar’:

Npoty Photo Contest 2021 Heat Of Hoar Rupert Kogler Category Winner C4 Plants And Fungi

Rupert Kogler / NPOTY 2021

Finalist: Audun Rikardsen (Norway) with ‘Natures eatable Arctic gould’:

Npoty Photo Contest 2021 Natures Eatable Arctic Gould Audun Rikardsen Runner Up C4 Plants And Fungi

Audun Rikardsen / NPOTY 2021

Category ‘Landscapes’

Winner: Denis Budkov (Russia) with ‘Dragon’s Lair’:

Npoty Photo Contest 2021 Dragon S Lair Denis Budkov Category Winner C5 Landscapes

Denis Budkov / NPOTY 2021

Finalist: Andrea Pozzi (Italy) with ‘The prow’:

Npoty Photo Contest 2021 The Prow Andrea Pozzi Runner Up C5 Landscapes

Andrea Pozzi / NPOTY 2021

Category ‘Underwater’

Winner: Georg Nies (Germany) with ‘Red in Red’:

Npoty Photo Contest 2021 Red In Red Georg Nies Category Winner C6 Underwater

Georg Nies / NPOTY 2021

Finalist: Dmitry Kokh (Russia) with ‘Dolphins Home’:

Npoty Photo Contest 2021 Dolphins Home Dmitry Kokh Runner Up C6 Underwater

Dmitry Kokh / NPOTY 2021

Category ‘Nature art’

Winner: Gheorghe Popa (Romania) with ‘Ice cell’:

Npoty Photo Contest 2021 Ice Cell Gheorghe Popa Category Winner C7 Nature Art

Gheorghe Popa / NPOTY 2021

Finalist: Juan Jesús González Ahumada (Spain) with ‘Hero’:

Npoty Photo Contest 2021 Hero Juan Ahumada Runner Up C7 Nature Art

Juan Jesús González Ahumada / NPOTY 2021

Category ‘Man and Nature’

Winner: Francisco Javier Murcia Requena (Spain) with ‘The king of the ocean’:
Npoty Photo Contest 2021 The King Of The Ocean Javi Murcia Category Winner C8 Human And Nature

Francisco Javier Murcia Requena / NPOTY 2021

Finalist: David Hup (Netherlands) with ‘Unusual Visitor’:

Npoty Photo Contest 2021 Unusual Visitor David Hup Runner Up C8 Human And Nature

David Hup / NPOTY 2021

Category ‘Black & White’

Winner: Roie Galitz (Israel) with ‘White wedding’:

Npoty Photo Contest 2021 White Wedding Roie Galitz Category Winner C9 Black And White

Roie Galitz / NPOTY 2021

Finalist: Gheorghe Popa (Romania) with ‘Yin and Yang’:

Npoty Photo Contest 2021 Yin And Yang Gheorghe Popa Runner Up C9 Black And White

Gheorghe Popa / NPOTY 2021

Category ‘Animal portraits’

Winner: William Burrard-Lucas (UK) with ‘Black Leopard’:

Npoty Photo Contest 2021 Black Leopard William Burrard Lucas Category Winner C10 Animal Portraits

William Burrard-Lucas / NPOTY 2021

Finalist: Roie Galitz (Israel) with ‘Last embrace’:

Npoty Photo Contest 2021 Last Embrace Roie Galitz Runner Up C10 Animal Portraits

Roie Galitz / NPOTY 2021

Category ‘Nature of De Lage landen’

Winner: Andius Teijgeler (Netherlands) with ‘Fox crossing the bridge’:

Npoty Photo Contest 2021 Fox Crossing The Bridge Andius Teijgeler Category Winner C11 De Lage Landen

Andius Teijgeler / NPOTY 2021

Finalist: Ronald Zimmerman (Holland) with ‘Flying Over a Pastel Rainbow’:

Npoty Photo Contest 2021 Flying Over A Pastel Rainbow Ronald Zimmerman Runner Up C11 By Lage Landen

Ronald Zimmerman / NPOTY 2021

Category ‘Youth 10-17 years’

Winner: Levi Fitz (Switzerland) with ‘Beautiful world’:

Npoty Photo Contest 2021 Beautiful World Levi Fitze Category Winner C12 Youth

Levi Fitz / NPOTY 2021

Finalist: Gergő Kártyás (Hungary) with ‘Contemplation’:

Npoty Photo Contest 2021 Contemplation Gergo Kartyas Runner Up C12 Youth

Gergő Kártyás / NPOTY 2021

Fred Hazelhoff Portfolio Special Award

Winner: Lea Lee Inoue (USA) with ‘Emotional Range’:

Npoty Photo Contest 2021 Emotional Range 1 Love Lea Lee Inoue Winner C13 Portfolio

Lea Lee Inoue / NPOTY 2021

Npoty Photo Contest 2021 Emotional Range 2 Fear Need Lea Lee Inoue Winner C13 Portfolio

Lea Lee Inoue / NPOTY 2021

Npoty Photo Contest 2021 Emotional Range 4 Yoga Mom Lea Lee Inoue Winner C13 Portfolio

Lea Lee Inoue / NPOTY 2021

Npoty Photo Contest 2021 Emotional Range 3 Feathermeditation Lea Lee Inoue Winner C13 Portfolio

Lea Lee Inoue / NPOTY 2021

More information and photos | Nature Photographer of the Year 2021

Cover photo | ‘Fishing trip at sunrise’ by Miquel Angel Artús Illana. Runner-up in the ‘Birds’ category of the Nature Photographer of the Year 2021 contest