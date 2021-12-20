A muted complaint

Peng posted on the Weibo platform, the Chinese version of Twitter, that former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli, a septuagenarian, forced her to have sex in an intermittent relationship of several years.

The message was quickly deleted from the Chinese network, but screenshots were uploaded on Twitter and generated worldwide reactions.

In the Zaobao video, when asked about the message on Weibo, Peng replied that it was a “private matter” about which there are “many misunderstandings”, without going into details.

Previously, the Chinese state press had published images of Peng, including some of her at a tennis tournament.

She also posted a screenshot of an email that Peng reportedly wrote to the WTA saying “everything is fine.”

But that didn’t ease the worry about Peng.

WTA President Steve Simon said he “finds it hard to believe” Peng’s email and questioned whether she is free to speak openly.

Dressed in a red T-shirt and dark jacket, both with the word “China” printed on it, Peng told Zaobao that the mail was legitimate and written “entirely of (his) own will.”

In the video, a person is heard asking him if he has been under surveillance since he made the accusation, to which he replied that he had always been “free.”

Hours earlier, an unverified video uploaded to the internet by an official Chinese journalist shows Peng speaking with basketball star Yao Ming and two other Chinese sports figures., Olympic sailing champion Xu Lijia and retired table tennis player Wang Liqin.

The WTA called for Peng’s allegations to be fully investigated and suspended all of its tournaments in China and Hong Kong.