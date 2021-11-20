The approval of four other profiles by the National Council of Morena is still pending, regarding the candidates for Hidalgo’s candidacy, said federal deputy Cuauhtémoc Ochoa.

“The National Elections Commission may receive from the National Council and / or the State Council of Morena, jointly, up to two favorable proposals from women and two from men or another gender expression,” it reads as part of the Call made in the entity by this political force.

On November 16, the State Council addressed to the National Council the names of Senator María Merced González; the delegate of Social Programs of the federal government, Abraham Mendoza; the local deputy, Lisset Marcelino; and the president of the Governing Board of the local Congress, Francisco Xavier Berganza, for scrutiny.

Ochoa Fernández had also registered as a candidate on November 11, so he said that he will remain respectful of the decision that is reached, “in order to be able to go out and succeed in 2022.”

“Morena leads the polls, but these polls have to be guaranteed with a good candidate or someone who knows the state, with whom he guarantees that next year there may be alternation, because this alternation cannot be removed from a transformation, which really people generate development, that we can recover the countryside, that we really exploit state tourism and that people see that there are mechanisms to move forward, ”he said.

Follow the information about business and current affairs in Forbes Mexico

In article 46 of the Statutes of Morena it is established that the National Elections Commission has in its hands the definition of candidacies, therefore, if more than one registration and up to four are approved by this body, a survey will be carried out projected for November, coupled with the fact that its result will be unappealable.

In accordance with the aforementioned Call, the approved registration requests will be published as a limit on February 10, while no later than March 23, the official Morena candidate will be known.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed