All those announcements have been planned. Three years later, the company adds 25 assets to its portfolio of priority fields – the expectation for this moment was at least 60-. Of the first list, only 16 register production, four have been discarded or do not report extraction of any type of hydrocarbons. Chocol, Esah, Jaatsul and Suuk no longer appear in the presentations that the company shows to its investors.

In general, none have met the expectations set by Pemex, according to the figures reported monthly by the National Hydrocarbons Commission (CNH). The oil company has had to redo most of the plans it submitted to the regulator, because the downward variation in its estimates has exceeded 30%.

“All of this has been the result of the overvaluation of the fields. This is a promise that was simply too much, “says a senior CNH official who asked not to be named.

The commission is in charge of approving and monitoring the plans that the private oil companies and Pemex have. And, although it approved those presented by the state company directed by Octavio Romero Oropeza for the development of these fields, sources within the organization explain that the company received the go-ahead with information gaps and unrealistic expectations.

“What they did was overvalue the deposits. They drilled a well, said that it was a field that could be commercially interesting and that therefore it was within the conditions to be able to take it to development.

“But when they started, they realized that their deposit was not as big as they had considered it. And so, the plan totally fell apart, it has fallen one by one,” says the source.

It is a usual tactic of the oil company, which has become more anchored this six-year term, say industry consultants. Pemex, they add, presented its priority fields with very few studies behind it and without the drilling of a large number of wells to prove their viability.

The specialists say that the action has responded to a political pressure derived from the presidential intention to take the company to a state that no longer seems possible.

“No company with market investors is going to develop projects like this, because, basically, when you don’t understand the resource and the basins well enough, you can destroy value,” says John Padilla, Managing Director of the IPD consultancy. “The moment you start drilling for production, if you haven’t done enough exploration and a development plan, you can produce resources quickly, but you have no understanding of how much damage you can do to that field and how many resources you are going to leave on the ground. ”, He adds.