The official did not disclose what the company’s goal is or how many stations it plans to open or recover, and did not respond to questions from the press.

But in his presentation to entrepreneurs, he offered to provide them with a business model so that the recovery of their investments is reduced from six to five years, commercial commissions, brand viability bonds and an expansion of credit conditions for marketers and distributors. .

Some businessmen interviewed agreed that they decided to change their brand –from Pemex to another– because the state-owned company offered lower profit margins, had less organization in their activities, and did not provide them with options in their strategy to attract new customers.

And although Pemex remains the main brand with around 7,000 locations, others such as BP, Oxxo Gas and Exxon Mobil each already exceed 500 service stations.

Pemex will also seek to open new service stations under its brand in collaboration with businessmen in the sector. Without going any further in this regard, the official explained that the company intends for these new locations to offer attractive prices from the start and achieve good brand positioning.

Other points in Pemex’s strategy include assigning cargo shifts at its terminals, so that it is equitable and automated, and a purchasing management platform.