Pemex explained that it was at 1:06 p.m. when it put down an outbreak of fire registered in a cooling tower that is in the process of being dismantled at the Cadereyta refinery.

“The dismantling of the cooling tower continues in process and is working without affecting personnel or production,” said the Mexican oil company in charge of Octavio Romero Oropeza.

#Pemex reports that today at 1:06 pm, it put out an outbreak of fire registered in a cooling tower that is in the process of being dismantled at the Cadereyta refinery. – Mexican Petroleum (@Pemex)

November 12, 2021

Despite the outbreak of fire, no injuries or affectations are reported seniors in the plant, so it continues with its operations as normal.

Videos of the fire that caused the column of a large cloud of black smoke were broadcast on social networks.

Ángel Carrizales, head of the Energy and Environment Security Agency (Asea), pointed out through his account Twitter that the ignition was due to maintenance work on the cooling tower.