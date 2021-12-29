The director of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), Octavio Romero Oropeza, reported this Tuesday that in 2022 the state company will invest 300 million dollars in fertilizer plants Agronitrogenados and Fertinal.

“Starting next year we are going to invest 300 million dollars in fertilizer plants, of which 216 will come from the plant surcharge and 84 million from a federal government capitalization“, He said during the morning conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The official recalled that both plants were purchased in previous administrations and in the case of Agroniteogenados the cost was 475 million dollars, an operation implied a surcharge of 216 million dollars, but thanks to the reparation agreement with the businessman Carlos Ancira, said amount was you can reinvest in it.

“A reparation agreement was reached with the seller in the case of Agroniteogenados to stir up the price premium and have the money invested in the plantHe explained.

In the case of Fertinal in Lázaro Cárdenas, whose cost was 635 million dollars, Romero Oropeza indicated that said plant is in terrible condition due to lack of maintenance and that Pemex has already invested 184 million dollars but it has not even been able to rehabilitate itself.

Follow the information about business and current affairs in Forbes Mexico

The Pemex head added that in the fertilizer project, the goal is to deliver 100% by 2024.

“In the fertilizer program the goal is to deliver 100% by 2024. Between March 2020 and November 2021 more than 353 thousand tons have been delivered ”, he explained.

Follow us on Google News to stay always informed