“The objective of the new subsidiary will be to strengthen and increase Pemex’s participation in the national market for oil, gas and petrochemical products,” the oil company said in the statement. The Pemex administration has set as one of its main goals to increase the presence of the state company in markets such as gasoline and LP gas, in which it had already lost participation steadily due to the changes in the 2013 reform. .

The new subsidiary, according to internal company information, will be in charge of activities such as exporting products, importing supplies for refineries and calculating prices. Some of these activities are currently carried out by Pemex Transformación Industrial, which is also in charge of the operation of the six refineries.

The subsidiary, dedicated to marketing for the domestic market, will have four subdirectorates: market intelligence, oil sales, gas and petrochemicals and supply sales, according to an internal presentation from the state company.

The document reads that the new subsidiary will have as one of its main tasks the promotion of the products of the Pemex brand, the administration of the client portfolio and the attention to the franchisees.

The oil company introduced this new subsidiary at a time when it has announced its intention for recovering the franchisees who decided to change their brand after the 2013 reform.

Pemex has said in the statement that the creation of the new company will not have an impact on the current costs of the company: “it will be created at costs offset by the current structure of the commercial and supply areas of the company.”

This change is added to the creation of the subsidiary Gas Bienestar and the extinction of Pemex Fertilizantes, which a few months ago became part of Pemex TRI.

The management of the oil company has appointed Antonio López Velarde, the current deputy director of risks and insurance in the corporate finance department, who will take over as the alternate head of this department as of tomorrow, December 1.