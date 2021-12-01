Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) announced the creation of a new subsidiary company, which will concentrate all national marketing activities to enhance its participation in the domestic market of petroleum products, gas and petrochemicals.

The State Productive Company headed by Octavio Romero Oropeza explained that yesterday its Board of Directors authorized the creation of this subsidiary that will report directly to the General Directorate of Pemex.

“It will be constituted as a direct subsidiary and will have an exclusive orientation to the internal sales of oil, gas and petrochemical products. It is relevant to mention that this new subsidiary it will not impact with a growth in the Pemex budget, as it will be created at costs offset by the current structure of the company’s commercial and supply areas, ”he said in a statement.

It will be Alberto Velázquez García, current corporate finance director of Pemex, who will be in charge of this new subsidiary.

And Antonio López Velarde is appointed as a substitute due to the absence of the head of the Corporate Finance Directorate as of December 1, 2021, who is currently the deputy director of Risk Management and Assurance in said direction.

“With this proposal, progress is being made in the cycle of structural changes that the General Directorate of Pemex has been implementing in order to strengthen the most important State Productive Company in the country,” commented the oil company.

