Although crude oil prices rose during the third quarter of 2021, driven by higher demand, restricted production by OPEC and OPEC +, and weather-related supply disruptions; Romero Oropeza said that the government will reduce the tax burden on Pemex in order to maintain fuel prices.

The manager assures that Pemex was the company with the highest tax burden in the world, so reducing it will help prevent an increase in fuel prices. “With this we will be able to ensure that prices do not rise above, in real terms,” ​​he explained.

The manager assured that fuel prices will remain below inflation not only in the first month of the year but in the remainder of the six-year term.