Dec 21, 2021 at 3:31 pm CET

EFE

The Chilean coach Manuel Pellegrini He has extended his relationship with Betis, which ended in 2023, until 2025 and stated, in the club’s media, that he continues with his plan.

According to a video published by Betis, Pellegrini He goes to a blackboard that shows the duration of his contract, from 2020 to 2023, crosses out the 2023 figure and writes the 2025 figure instead, after which he says: ‘we continue with the plan, much Betis’.

Pellegrini He had signed for Betis in the summer of 2020 until 2023 and, asked about his renewal, he has always maintained that this was not a priority, although it has always been one of the priorities of the Betis board of directors to consolidate an ambitious project in the medium term.

The renewal of Pellegrini, who has followed the midfielder Sergio Canales It occurs with Betis in third place in the standings with 33 points, as well as in the sixteenth of the Europa League and the Copa del Rey, where they will face respectively Zenit de San Petersburgo and Valladolid.

At Betis, the Engineer ‘ Pellegrini lives his fourth experience in Spain, where he worked for nine years at Villarreal (2004-09), Real Madrid (2009-10) and Malaga (2010-13), before going to England, whose Premier League he won in the 2013 season -14 on the Manchester City bench.

After coaching the Chinese Hebei Fortune between 2018 and 2018, the 68-year-old veteran coach from Santiago had his second experience in the English championship as West Ham coach, a position from which he was dismissed at the end of December 2019.