

12/15/2021 at 9:00 PM CET



Talavera de la Reina and Betis will meet this Thursday in the second round of the Copa del Rey in a duel in which those of Manuel Pellegrini They will have to enforce the rigor and concentration demanded by the Chilean coach to avoid confusion, misalignments and surprises.

Betis arrives at the Municipal de El Prado in streak of results and game and, therefore, the Chilean has already warned in analogous appointments that every match is a final for his team, so the appointment in Talavera will be one more on the path traced by Santiago in which the Copa del Rey has been a declared objective since the beginning of the year.

Therefore, Betis will go all out with a recognizable scheme and a eleven with changes but without experiments as he did in his debut against CFI Alicante in the KO competition, in which it was seen that Pellegrini’s men are going for everything from the beginning to put the tie on track without margin for the shocks of this competition.

The Chilean’s line-up, as all the ones he puts in the fray have been, will be comparable with anyone in the league or in the Europa League, not for nothing one of the virtues of the Santiago coach is to have everyone plugged in and on equal terms the strength of its staff.

Joel Robles could have a new opportunity in goal in place of the starter Rui Silva once the Chilean Claudio Bravo has not fully recovered from his muscle injury, while the defense could be formed by the homegrown players Aitor Ruibal and Juan Miranda in the sides with Édgar González and Víctor Ruiz in the axis.

Ruibal will be, for sure, Pellegrini’s choice to rotate Héctor Bellerín and given the physical problems of Martín Montoya, who will be out in Talavera along with Nabil Fekir, with a swollen knee, and the Ivorian Paul Akouokou, who was aiming to substitute for Guido Rodríguez in the midfield although he has to stop physical problems, as Pellegrini has reported.

In the midfield, therefore, Guido Rodríguez could continue and, in the creation, the Portuguese William Carvalho could enter, while the line of three ahead opens the range to players such as the youth squad Rodrigo Sánchez ‘Rodri’, the Mexican Dieno Lainez , the winger Cristian Tello or the captain Joaquín Sánchez.

The one from Talavera is presented as a favorable match for forward Borja Iglesias, scorer against Celtic Glasgow in the Europa League and who could be in the eleven ahead of Brazilian William José da Silva and scorer Juanmi Jiménez.

The Talavera de la Reina will receive “with everything” to Betis Balompié. This was stated this Wednesday at a press conference by the Talavera coach, Victor Cea, who has assured that it is a match that is faced “with great enthusiasm, with great joy, and with great responsibility as well.”

Likewise, Cea has pointed out that, from the sporting point of view, for the team it is “a wonderful challenge” and they feel “capable of competing in the game, being aware of the capacity that Betis & rdquor; have.

“We are going to crash, with this quest to feel proud when the game is over of what we have done & rdquor ;, has stated Cea, who added that“ it is something the city deserves, because it has earned it, not just the & rdquor; team; .

In this sense, the ceramic coach has asked his players, who compete in the RFEF First Division, to be “brave” do not pretend “to be something different, because the rival is of another category”.

The Blue and White coach has pointed out that there is still no defined eleven, because there is still a training session in between, and after this last training session, the appropriate decisions will be made.

In this way, the coach has declined to offer a probable starting eleven, with the added circumstance that Cea varies considerably his starting line-ups in each match and does not even have a fixed in the goal.

In any case, for this meeting, it will be a doubt Javi Domínguez, and will have the casualties of Adighibe, Pau Russo and Ñoño.

The ceramic team, fifteenth classified in Group I of the First RFEF, with 17 points, will receive Betis, third in the table, with 33 points, and who comes from thrashing by (4-0) Real Sociedad in the league at the Benito Villamarín stadium.

Probable lineups

Talavera de la Reina: Rubén Miño; Choco, Bourdal, Góngora, Víctor Ruiz, Vicente Romero, Jordi Ortega, Dani Pichín, Añón, Cebeiro; and Perales.

Betis: Joel Robles; Aitor Ruibal, Édgar, Víctor, Miranda; Guido Rodríguez, Carvalho; Tello, Joaquín, Lainez; and Borja Iglesias.

Referee: Alejandro Hernández Hernández (Las Palmas Committee).

Stadium: Municipal El Prado.

Schedule: 19.00 hours.