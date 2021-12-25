Pele receives medical discharge after at least two weeks hospitalized

“The photo smiling is no wonder. As I had promised, I am going to spend Christmas with my family. I am returning home. Thank you for all the messages of affection,” wrote Pele on Instagram along with an image of him, shortly after that the Albert Einstein Hospital reported his medical discharge.

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, 81, “is stable and will continue the treatment of the colon tumor that was identified in September this year,” the hospital said in a statement.

As promised, I am going to spend Christmas with my family

‘O Rei’ reported on December 9 that he was hospitalized in that prestigious São Paulo clinic, which usually treats him, to undergo “the last chemotherapy session” of 2021.

A day before, Albert Einstein said that he was treating him, but without specifying when he had been admitted.

The legendary ’10’ and his family affirmed that he would stay in the medical center for only “a few days”, but since then two weeks have passed in which there was little information about his state of health.

Considered by many the best footballer in history, Pelé was hospitalized for a month between August and September in that same place.

On September 4, he underwent surgery to remove a tumor in the colon., which was detected during routine medical check-ups.

Upon being discharged at that time, the doctors said that the attacker would continue with chemotherapy sessions, which is usually used in patients with cancer, although neither Pelé nor the doctors have said if he suffers from this disease.

Since leaving the hospital, Pelé, who claims his honor as the highest scorer of all time (1,283 goals, according to his accounts), published several messages assuring that his health was improving.