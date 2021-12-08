Reuters.- Brazilian Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pelé, was hospitalized to undergo treatment for a colon tumor, the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo reported on Wednesday.

The hospital said that the former soccer star, world champion with Brazil, is in stable condition and should be discharged in the next few days.

The former Brazilian national team, considered by many to be the best soccer player of all time and a three-time world champion with the Brazilian team, had undergone surgery in early September for the same condition.

Pelé underwent surgery on September 4 after colon abnormalities were discovered during a routine medical examination.

