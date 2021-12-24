Reuters.- Former soccer star Pelé was discharged, the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo said Thursday, and will be spending Christmas at home after months of dealing with medical problems after an operation to remove a colon tumor.

“The patient is stable and will continue treatment for a colon tumor, identified in September this year, “according to a hospital statement.

On Instagram, 81-year-old Pele posted a photo of him smiling. “It is not in vain. As promised, I am going to spend Christmas with my family. I come back home. Thank you for all the messages of love, “he wrote.

In early December, Pelé had said that he would return home in a few days.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, the 3-time world champion has suffered from a number of health problems in recent years. Hip surgery left him with recurring pain and now he is unable to walk without assistance.

