Edson Arantes do Nascimento, 81 years old“He is stable and the forecast is that he will be discharged in the next few days,” said the Albert Einstein Hospital, without specifying when he was admitted.

‘O Rei’ was hospitalized for a month between August and September after a colon tumor was detected during routine medical check-ups. The anomaly was subsequently removed.

Upon discharge on September 30, Albert Einstein said that the three-time world champion would continue with chemotherapy treatment, which is often used for cancer patients.

Through his social networks, the gunner from Minas Gerais has announced the progress of his health and is optimistic about his treatment.

“Friends, we haven’t talked about it for a while. I want to tell you that I am very well. I feel better every day. I think that in the same way that the mask is for my protection it also manages to hide my happiness. Very grateful to all of you who send me good energies daily, “he mentioned in a November publication.

Through his account he spoke with respect for the death anniversary of Diego Armando Maradona and the triumph of Lionel Messi for his seventh golden ball, just last week.