The Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex) considers that the Federation Expenditure Budget (PEF) 2022 Generally approved in the Chamber of Deputies, it does not respond to the adverse situation the country is going through, so there must be a reallocation of resources according to the current challenges.

Although the budget proposal was based on adequate premises such as the expansion of spending, greater investment and emphasis on health, the initiative approved by the legislators is far from the objective of encouraging economic reactivation and addressing the challenges in education, health and safety.

It is necessary to allocate more resources to the Ministry of Economy (SE) and the Ministry of Tourism (SECTUR) to promote economic reactivation through programs of topI hear the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MIPyMEs) and tourism promotion.

Furthermore, since the PEF 2022 is a reflection of the priorities of the Government of Mexico, we believe that, despite the fact that a budget increase was registered in health matters, this is not enough to attend the disease prevention programs and solve the immediate shortage of medicines.

It is important that, given the growing insecurity registered in different parts of the country, the Expenditure Budget should contemplate a higher budget allocation for fighting crime, crime prevention and strengthening the security forces.

Coparmex reiterates the need for a budget reallocation, since allocating only 3.1% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for education, that is, spending 8.5 pesos out of 100 of the budget in the formation of children and youth is insufficient.

This situation is aggravated if we consider the current challenges of the education sector, such as the conditioning of facilities and the establishment of protocols for the return to classes in person, in addition to the delays and school dropouts caused by the effects of the pandemic in the country.

At Coparmex we see as positive that in PEF 2022 public investment has a real increase of 14.3%, however, we are concerned that the 55% of this expenditure is destined to energy, while less than 4% is oriented to education and health.

On the other hand, we note with concern that the Chamber of Deputies is proposing a cut to the National Electoral Institute (INE), which with a decrease in 4.9 billion pesos, will have to organize six state elections next year, as well as the mandate revocation consultation.

We also note that in the opinion there is a reduction of 3 billion pesos to the Judiciary that has a greater impact on the Council of the Judiciary and the rest on the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), which puts at risk the implementation of the third and last stage of the labor reform, crucial to comply with the established agreements at the TMEC.

From Coparmex they call on the Deputies to grant the autonomous branches a sufficient budget to guarantee their operations and mandates, since the reductions put democracy and compliance with the country’s trade agreements at risk.

Mexico requires a PEF that empowers government agencies and bodies to carry out actions aimed at seeking economic recovery, health, security, development and social welfare.

