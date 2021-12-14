Roberto Palacios played 14 years at Sporting Cristal l Photo: Andina

This December 13, Rímac is celebrating. Sporting Cristal celebrates its 66th anniversary since it was founded by engineer Ricardo Bentín Mujica. To this end, the different local media have interviewed important figures in the history of the club. One of them is Pedro Garay, who recalled anecdotes in his time at the institution and filled with praise Roberto Palacios.

The former defender was consulted by the most talented player with whom he shared a team and immediately pointed out that it was ‘Chorri’. “The best soccer player I played with was Roberto Palacios. I saw in him a very small but magnificent player, he was a Lionel Messi at that time. It was complete, he scored and entered strong ”, he pointed out in a conversation with Fútbol Como Cancha.

Then, he showed his gratitude towards the ‘Bajopontino’ ensemble. “Sporting Cristal gave me everythingTo play a Copa Libertadores final is not given to everyone. I think I did quite well with that shirt and I am very grateful ”, Held. Let us remember that the ‘rímenses’ were about to lift the trophy of the maximum continental competition in 1997, but they fell before Cruzeiro.

As he has implied on several occasions that he wants to be part of the club again. However, they have not been given the opportunity so far. The Peruvian national said that he asked Carlos Benavides, a former director, on that issue and received no response. “I would always like to work for Sporting Cristal. We are trainers, I don’t know how the club is run now, but they have not contacted me ”, added.

For his part, the former member of the National selection after his retirement he has been linked to football. Either in Cristal or in the Peruvian Football Federation from the role of ambassador. Now last it was known that he is working as a sports commentator in the Ecuadorian program called ‘El Rincón del Fútbol’.

Roberto Palacios and Pedro Garay agreed in 1994. The ‘Pelado’ came from playing the East Oil from Bolivia, while the representative of the ‘bicolor’ was already playing his fourth season with the ‘beer’ team. They shared four years and achieved a three-time championship. It could have been four titles, but in 1997 they lost the final with Alliance Lima.

The ‘Chorrillano’ is one of the last idols of Cristal so it was inevitable to have his word for the celebration of a new anniversary. He spent 14 seasons and played 406 games, scoring 88 goals. On the other hand, he is considered the second footballer with the most titles in the rímense institution. The only one who overcomes it is Alfredo Quesada that was consecrated six times.

Palacios was in a telephone connection with Radio Ovación and spoke about his time as a soccer player. “I am happy because I am part of the history of the Sporting Cristal institution and no one is going to take it away from me. I earned it with effort. The memory I have is the first day I arrived at the club and everything I saw surprised me “he declared.

Later, he spoke about the virtues that the institution has had in recent times. “Since I started, Cristal is the most serious institution, it always had a transparent management and knew how to grow in all aspects. The new directives have the obligation to maintain what the former owners left behind ”, complement. In addition, he maintained that his generation was important for the fans to grow a lot.

